9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 5, 2022
Far from “vanishing,” the White Marlin Open has become one of Ocean City’s most popular and famous events. It is truly an “open” and there are no age, gender or skill level restrictions. In 1993, the winning marlin was caught by a 14-year-old boy and in 2016 an angler won over $1.5 million for his fish; it was the first white marlin he had ever caught.
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
The Dispatch
Resort Planners Approve Mini Golf Course Relocation
OCEAN CITY – Displaced last month by a planned office complex, an existing miniature golf course at 18th Street took an important first step this week to moving to a new location just one block north. The Ocean City Planning Commission had before them on Tuesday an application for...
The Dispatch
OC Mayor Vetoes Stacked Parking Change, Saying, “I Cannot, In Good Conscience, Support This Ordinance As Approved’; Meehan Continues To Maintain Margaritaville Property ‘Being Overdeveloped’
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Rick Meehan this week vetoed an ordinance passed by the majority of the council last month authorizing tandem, or stacked, parking with a valet system for major downtown redevelopment projects including the proposed Margaritaville project. The ordinance passed on a 5-1 vote, with Council President...
Ocean City Today
Mayor vetoes Ocean City stacked parking amendment
Mayor Rick Meehan’s staunch objection to a change in the language of a zoning code amendment that allows large developers to incorporate stacked valet parking in project plans has become an official veto. On Tuesday, Meehan sent a letter to Council President Matt James and City Clerk Diana Chavis...
Cape Gazette
Lewes looking at universal short-term rental policies
Three distinct regions make up Lewes: historic district, downtown and the beach. History buffs, foodies and beachgoers can all enjoy the amenities of Lewes. However, maintaining the characteristics of the three zones involves flexibility when establishing rules and regulations meant to preserve integrity and efficiency throughout the city. With regard...
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
WGMD Radio
Update: Temporary Flight Restrictions Canceled for This Weekend
Pilots and drone flyers are free to proceed with their plans this weekend in the Rehoboth Beach area. The FAA has canceled earlier Temporary Flight Restrictions that had been scheduled to last between early this afternoon (Friday) and Monday afternoon. A TFR is an indication that President Biden would visit his North Shores home.
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
Cape Gazette
County looking for another connection to Rehoboth sewer
For the second time in a little more than two years, Sussex County has submitted an application to the state for a permit that would allow it to add a new connection to Rehoboth Beach’s wastewater sewer line. In early 2020, the county submitted an application and was subsequently...
Ocean City Today
Marlin Fest to take place on beach at inlet this year
(Aug. 5, 2022) White Marlin Open organizers have again added a venue where people can watch the weigh-ins of the annual tournament, but this year the location offers much more than was available in 2020 and 2021. Marlin Fest was held at the Third Street ball fields the last two...
Cape Gazette
LLC sued over handling of prominent Lewes Beach lot
A Wilmington-based real estate development company has filed a lawsuit against White Bucks LLC and its principal owners Rick Quill, Joe Johnson and Karla Johnson, claiming the defendants agreed to sell a prominent Lewes Beach lot before pursuing a higher sale price from the city. Apennine Acquisition Co. LLC says...
Cape Gazette
Sussex council defers vote on School Lane
Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
Cape Gazette
Leave it to beavers to control the flow of water
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation replaced the crossroad pipes at the point in Milton where Cave Neck Road turns into Atlantic Street. The pipes are located at the bottom of two hills and serve as the waterway for Round Pole Branch, a distributary of the Broadkill River from the north that meanders south almost all the way to Route 9.
Cape Gazette
Stop "Rehoboth Beach Dreaming" and make it a reality today! There's nothing better than being just 1.5 blocks to the ocean and boardwalk and just 1 block to restaurants, shops and all the fun activities happening year-round in downtown Rehoboth Beach. This home is the perfect mix of Old Rehoboth Charm, and modern day amenities. Everyone wants to live the "Salt Life" and that’s so easy to do from this beautiful property in a perfect location to everything our Nation's Summer Capital has to offer. You can enjoy summer evenings on the screened porch or enjoy time on one of the open decks where you can soak in some much needed vitamin D. There’s room for the whole family here with 5 bedrooms and an updated white kitchen with granite countertops and LVP flooring. Light and Bright best describes this home with tons of room to enjoy the outdoors even on a rainy day. The spacious backyard, extra off street parking, garage, outdoor shower and lovely, mature tree lined street just a block to the lake and 1.5 blocks to the sand and surf make this your beach dream destination! Rehoboth Beach offers over 200 incredible restaurants, many unique and fun boutiques, by far one of the best independent bookstores in the country – Browseabout Books & Gifts, Clear Space live theater, free entertainment all summer at the bandstand just 2 blocks away plus you can hop on the Jolly Trolley and head down to Dewey Beach for their free beach bonfires, free movie nights weekly, many live concerts, and famous bars for an extra dose of night life when you’re ready to do a little dance…. The sellers have enjoyed this home and have also rented it when they're not using it. It's currently grossing around $50,000 while they still save some time for their family to vacation here; therefore, the new owner could increase this profit by renting it all season and into the shoulder season which is very popular to many tenants who aren’t bound by school schedules and limited to the summer. Park and walk everywhere, every second homeowners dream!
Ocean City Today
Vendor tents planned on Ocean City midtown lot for events
Bike, Jeep and Cruisin' merchandise to be sold on 94th. The organizer behind the array of vendor tents annually set up for Delmarva Bike Week at the Ocean Plaza Mall will create similar scenes during two more resort events this year. For most of the year, the 94th Street lot...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – August 5, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
WBOC
Recreational Water Advisory in Effect for Parts of Rehoboth, Dewey & Bethany Beaches
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A recreational water advisory for sections of Rehoboth Beach as well as segments of Dewey and Bethany Beaches was issued Thursday by The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. DNREC said the advisory in Rehoboth Beach includes Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street. The beach in...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves towards banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council is moving forward with a potential ban on dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within County lines. During Tuesday night’s Council meeting, six of the seven council members voted to propose a legislative ban. “Essentially, there was sort of three options that...
rehobothfoodie.com
The Café on 26 (Ocean View)
It's been a while since I visited Cafe on 26 in Ocean View. We went several weeks ago, and I have to tell you I was thoroughly impressed! Thanks to the notoriety of our dinner companions, we were seated in the very quiet and very private ‘wine room' upstairs (see the pic in the gallery). The food and the service made me realize that Rt. 26 is a lot more than just pizzas, tacos and fish sandwiches. The entrance to the restaurant is through a nicely tended garden, preparing you for the calm atmosphere within. I will again tell you that many restaurants still change their menu with the seasons, and judging from the menu offerings, Cafe on 26 is no different. So the items mentioned here may or may not be available, depending on when you go.
