U-Stop Stores Targeted In Vape Thefts

klin.com
York News-Times
Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds
YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
klin.com
Man In Stolen SUV Steals Gas, Hits LPD Cruiser, Drives Through Fence
A Lincoln man is facing a list of charges after a chain of events that unfolded around 8:30 Thursday morning. LPD was called to the Super C at 32nd and Sheridan Blvd. on a report that a man with a long ponytail arrived in a white SUV and left without paying for $78.15 in fuel. Officers were then contacted by a member of the Fugitive Task Force who was conducting surveillance in the 200 block of S 28th Street and saw the SUV parked in front of a house with a person still inside.
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
1011now.com
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges
WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
1011now.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
1011now.com
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
klin.com
Thieves Take Tools, Ladder From Pickups Overnight Tuesday
On Wednesday, August 3rd at 7:20 a.m., Lincoln Police were called to the 7500 block of South 77th Street after items were missing from vehicles parked outside. Sometime during the overnight hours Tuesday, power tools, a ladder, and power cords were taken from the beds of two pickups. The vehicles...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
klin.com
LSO: Arrest Made After Man Found With Defaced Gun In Graffiti Case
Just before 12:30 Friday morning, A BNSF crew called the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to report there were people walking near the railroad tracks in Hickman. Deputies in the area saw a group of people and they started to run. Deputies did catch up with 21 year old Ivan Torres and saw that he had white paint on his hands and clothing.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
klin.com
Case Of Whiskey Missing From Casey’s After Burglary
A burglary alarm sent Lincoln Police to the Casey’s at 2243 N Cotner Blvd just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers saw the front glass doors had been shattered with a piece of concrete. They entered the business but no one was inside. An employee arrived and the store...
York News-Times
Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room
YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
kmaland.com
Family, law enforcement seek info on missing person
(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City. According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.
