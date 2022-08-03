ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

U-Stop Stores Targeted In Vape Thefts

By Karla James
klin.com
 4 days ago
klin.com

Crash In North Lincoln Seriously Injures One Person

Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N 1st and Cornhusker Hwy on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say just after noon a. red SUV was southbound on N 1st and ran a red light at Cornhusker Hwy. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Man In Stolen SUV Steals Gas, Hits LPD Cruiser, Drives Through Fence

A Lincoln man is facing a list of charges after a chain of events that unfolded around 8:30 Thursday morning. LPD was called to the Super C at 32nd and Sheridan Blvd. on a report that a man with a long ponytail arrived in a white SUV and left without paying for $78.15 in fuel. Officers were then contacted by a member of the Fugitive Task Force who was conducting surveillance in the 200 block of S 28th Street and saw the SUV parked in front of a house with a person still inside.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices

BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
WYMORE, NE
1011now.com

47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway on Saturday at 12:07 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined a red SUV was southbound on N 1st and violated the red traffic signal at Cornhusker Highway. The SUV was then struck by a blue pickup traveling eastbound on Cornhusker. The collision caused the SUV to roll and land on a black SUV that was stopped on N 1st at the red light for northbound traffic.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wahoo man receives 15 years of jail time for drug charges

WAHOO, Neb. -- A man from Wahoo was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment on Aug. 4 for drug-related charges. 37-year-old David Wesley was sentenced to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure), in July 2020, with a prior violent felony conviction by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard. After Swanson is released from prison, he will serve 10 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charges lead to 20 years imprisonment sentence for Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old Lincoln man received 20 years sentence on Friday for drug- and weapons-related charges such as conspiracy to distribute. 33-year-old James Borden of Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. There is no parole in the federal system.
klin.com

Thieves Take Tools, Ladder From Pickups Overnight Tuesday

On Wednesday, August 3rd at 7:20 a.m., Lincoln Police were called to the 7500 block of South 77th Street after items were missing from vehicles parked outside. Sometime during the overnight hours Tuesday, power tools, a ladder, and power cords were taken from the beds of two pickups. The vehicles...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes down intersection for several hours Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a 3 vehicle crash. Lincoln Police say the driver of a red SUV, heading south on North 1st Street ran a red light at the intersection of Cornhusker Highway and North 1st Street. The driver of the blue pickup was heading east on Cornhusker and hit the red SUV, causing the SUV to flip and land on a black SUV that was stopped on North 1st. The 47-year-old driver of the red vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else involved required hospitalization.
KETV.com

One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
klin.com

LSO: Arrest Made After Man Found With Defaced Gun In Graffiti Case

Just before 12:30 Friday morning, A BNSF crew called the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to report there were people walking near the railroad tracks in Hickman. Deputies in the area saw a group of people and they started to run. Deputies did catch up with 21 year old Ivan Torres and saw that he had white paint on his hands and clothing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Case Of Whiskey Missing From Casey’s After Burglary

A burglary alarm sent Lincoln Police to the Casey’s at 2243 N Cotner Blvd just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers saw the front glass doors had been shattered with a piece of concrete. They entered the business but no one was inside. An employee arrived and the store...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man charged with having large amount of meth in York hotel room

YORK – Johnathan Pfeifer, 53, of Lincoln, has been charged with having a very large amount of methamphetamine in a York hotel room. His arraignment has been set for next week in York County District Court. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant on...
kmaland.com

Family, law enforcement seek info on missing person

(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City. According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

