‘Self Love Beauty’ selected as SVSU Battle of the Valleys 2022 charity partner

By Ricardo Quintanilla
 4 days ago
The Flint Journal

Latinx Celebración celebrates culture, youth, community

FLINT, MI - The Flint community enjoyed the summer heat on Lewis Street at The Latinx Technology & Community Center on Saturday afternoon. The community center hosted the Latinx Celebración event from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. It was a time for kids to cool down on the water slides and for local vendors and small businesses to make new connections.
Society
City
Taste the flavor of Michigan summer during Montrose Orchard Blueberry Daze Weekend

MONTROSE, MI -- Kristy Dell used to pick blueberries in the summer with her dad and mother at different area farms when she was younger. Now though, Dell lives in North Carolina with her daughter and grandchildren, far from the famous Michigan blueberry patches. But she brought her North Carolina family to visit other family members in her hometown of Clio this year and, while there, decided to take them blueberry picking at Montrose Orchard.
Good Times in Goodrich kicks off with new hoedown theme

GOODRICH, MI -- Goodrich residents started this year’s Good Times in Goodrich festival Friday with line dancing, bull riding and country music. The theme of the 2022 festival’s inaugural night was the Martian Garden Tent Entertainment Friday Night Hoedown in “G” Town. Decorations and activities all had a western theme and country bands Billy Gunther and The Family Tradition band performed.
Arenac County boat launch closing for improvements until late October

AU GRES, MI — A popular public boat launch in Arenac County will soon be closed for renovations and improvements. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County would be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 8, as an improvement project gets underway. The project will include repaving of the main parking area and the addition of new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
Northwood eSports named top U.S. program, player goes pro

MIDLAND, MI-- Northwood University is celebrating a historic milestone as the Timberwolves were honored by the National Association of Collegiate eSports as program of the year. Head Coach Cody Elsen said the team had one of the most dominant years in collegiate eSports history, so the players have earned those...
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty

SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
Police seeking help in identifying person of interest in Munger Potato Festival stabbing

MUNGER, MI - Police are looking for help in identifying a man possibly related to a stabbing at a small-town festival in Bay County. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a photo taken around midnight Sunday, July 31, at the Munger Potato Festival. According to MSP, the person of interest is a 16- to 25-year-old male with brown hair and a slim build.
