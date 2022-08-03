‘Self Love Beauty’ selected as SVSU Battle of the Valleys 2022 charity partner

Read on www.mlive.com
Latinx Celebración celebrates culture, youth, community
FLINT, MI - The Flint community enjoyed the summer heat on Lewis Street at The Latinx Technology & Community Center on Saturday afternoon. The community center hosted the Latinx Celebración event from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. It was a time for kids to cool down on the water slides and for local vendors and small businesses to make new connections.
Meet Lucine Jarrah: First-year leader at the Arab American Heritage Council planning big things
FLINT, MI — At 25 years old, Lucine Jarrah has already accomplished quite a bit in her life. But there is a lot more on her agenda. As the second-youngest executive director at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC), Jarrah is eyeing big things for the 42-year-old organization. Established...
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates National Health Center Week with community events
FLINT, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network is celebrating this year’s National Health Center Week with events focusing on strengthening the community. National Health Center Week is an annual celebration in August with the goal of raising awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the health centers.
Romance of the rails, timeless music draw a crowd at the 40th Annual Railfans Weekend
FLINT, MI – While the sweltering 90-degree heat kept some inside, Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad brought out a crowd for the 40th-annual Railfans Weekend, which began Saturday, Aug. 6. At the entrance of Main St., the pathway was filled with the sounds of timeless music, including a five-string...
The top 3 cosplay contest winners at Flint’s big comic con and the rest of the best
FLINT, MI - Cosplayers came out in full force to show off their creativity at the largest comic con of the summer in Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con runs through Sunday, August 7 at the Dort Financial Center. The event features celebrity guests, panels, gaming and dozens of vendors selling...
A Kid Again Michigan working in Genesee County to help children with life-threatening conditions
FLINT, MI -- A Kid Again Michigan, the statewide chapter of the national nonprofit providing cost-free, year-round adventures to kids with life-threatening conditions and their families, has reached a milestone of 1,000 families enrolled. While the Michigan chapter of A Kid Again was officially launched in December 2021, the national...
Taste the flavor of Michigan summer during Montrose Orchard Blueberry Daze Weekend
MONTROSE, MI -- Kristy Dell used to pick blueberries in the summer with her dad and mother at different area farms when she was younger. Now though, Dell lives in North Carolina with her daughter and grandchildren, far from the famous Michigan blueberry patches. But she brought her North Carolina family to visit other family members in her hometown of Clio this year and, while there, decided to take them blueberry picking at Montrose Orchard.
Calling all hunters: Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival returns this weekend
BAY CITY, MI — An annual event that draws duck hunting enthusiasts to the Saginaw Bay is returning for 2022. Bay City State Park will host the annual Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Country Chef in Clio dishing up homestyle food
CLIO, MI — Dawn Binder and George Gojcaj are entrepreneurs at heart with years of experience in the restaurant industry. Now, they have joined forces as the co-owners of The Country Chef of Clio, which opened on Monday, Aug. 1, at 2135 Vienna Road. Breakfast is served all day,...
Aleda E. Lutz VA hospital to host outreach event, classic car show
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is hosting a community outreach event Saturday, Aug. 20, to connect eligible veterans with the health care they need. The community outreach event, featuring informational booths and a classic car show, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1...
Good Times in Goodrich kicks off with new hoedown theme
GOODRICH, MI -- Goodrich residents started this year’s Good Times in Goodrich festival Friday with line dancing, bull riding and country music. The theme of the 2022 festival’s inaugural night was the Martian Garden Tent Entertainment Friday Night Hoedown in “G” Town. Decorations and activities all had a western theme and country bands Billy Gunther and The Family Tradition band performed.
CANUSA Games celebrates opening ceremony, continues through weekend
FLINT, MI — The 64th CANUSA Games began Friday, Aug. 5, at the Dort Financial Center in Flint and will continue through the weekend. The idea behind the CANUSA Games is to create a community-type competition between an international city in Ontario, Canada and athletes of Flint. Each year,...
Midland home with landscaped riverfront backyard close to downtown for sale
MIDLAND, MI - A downtown home on the Tittabawasse River with a beautifully landscaped backyard is on the market in Midland. Built in 1915, the home is located at 605 W. Main Street and listed for $360,000. “This craftsman-style home is kind of unique, so that’s special for us. We...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try the barbecue parfait from Bad Wolf BBQ
FREELAND, MI — Bad Wolf BBQ, a Freeland-based food truck, offers a popular layered barbecue parfait, extra cheesy mac and cheese, and award-winning brisket. “My mac and cheese is made from scratch,” said Kathy Hetzner, who owns the food truck with her husband, Mike Hetzner. “I put eight different cheeses in it.”
Arenac County boat launch closing for improvements until late October
AU GRES, MI — A popular public boat launch in Arenac County will soon be closed for renovations and improvements. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the Au Gres River Mouth Boating Access Site in Arenac County would be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 8, as an improvement project gets underway. The project will include repaving of the main parking area and the addition of new parking spaces closer to the bathrooms.
Northwood eSports named top U.S. program, player goes pro
MIDLAND, MI-- Northwood University is celebrating a historic milestone as the Timberwolves were honored by the National Association of Collegiate eSports as program of the year. Head Coach Cody Elsen said the team had one of the most dominant years in collegiate eSports history, so the players have earned those...
Flint residents won’t get ARPA funds by filling out council form, CFO says
FLINT, MI — A form that’s been distributed by the City Council for residents to request funding through the American Rescue Plan Act won’t be treated as a formal application for funds, Flint’s chief financial officer says. “Claims are spreading online that residents can use this...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Jury finds man who repeatedly shot friend in his Zilwaukee home not guilty
SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after a teen girl was repeatedly shot in a Zilwaukee home, a jury has exonerated the man who shot her. Jurors in the trial of Cody R. Nelson, 20, delivered their verdicts at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, finding the defendant not guilty of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. The former is a life offense, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related sentence.
Police seeking help in identifying person of interest in Munger Potato Festival stabbing
MUNGER, MI - Police are looking for help in identifying a man possibly related to a stabbing at a small-town festival in Bay County. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a photo taken around midnight Sunday, July 31, at the Munger Potato Festival. According to MSP, the person of interest is a 16- to 25-year-old male with brown hair and a slim build.
