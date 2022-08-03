ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) – State Rep. Shri Thanedar has won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and a number of surrounding suburbs.

Thenader’s victory means Detroit could be without a Black representative in Congress for the first time since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955.

Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years.

Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.

Detroit is about 80% Black and all of the other candidates in the primary are Black.

