Read on www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23
In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
Yardbarker
Columbus Blue Jackets News
With the NHL Draft and the start of free agency in the rearview window, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization is nearly a finished product heading into the 2022-23 season. Columbus Blue Jackets News / The Cannon / 15 hours ago. The massive Russian comes in at the 24 spot Thanks...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Clearing Cap Space: Trade Options For The Avalanche To Re-Sign Kadri
There has been a debate on what the next step should be between the Colorado Avalanche and Nazem Kadri. A lot of fans are suggesting that a trade should happen to clear up more space in the salary cap in order to keep Kadri. Who should those players be? What value should the Avs look for in return? Will the trade be worth it to free up cap space this year? I will answer all of these questions with some insights on the cause and effect it will have on the team and its future.
Miami answers Romell Quioto’s brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a
MLS・
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
Michigan men's hockey coach Mel Pearson let go following investigation into treatment of staff, players
The decision comes after approximately three months after Pearson's contract expired, in early May. "A third-party investigative report into Pearson and his program raised serious allegations, including that Pearson forced a former team captain out of the program, directed players to lie on COVID-19 contact-tracing forms, provided accounts to investigators that were deemed 'not credible' and oversaw a program in which there was 'mistreatment of female staff members' and 'pervasive fear' about retaliation amongst both players and staff members," Katie Strang of The Athletic wrote. "Additionally, an anonymous culture survey that was administered to the program in May 2021 revealed that respondents raised concerns about Pearson berating and belittling staffers, and singling out players inappropriately, including, in one alleged instance, calling a player a 'Jew.'"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Penguins and Jarry, the Stars, Oettinger and Robertson
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins 27-year-old goaltender Tristan Jarry will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic will be the only UFA goalies that will be younger than 34 years old. The cost of Jarry’s next contract is getting bigger. The Penguins...
Comments / 0