ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Unequal power relations driven by poverty fuel sexual violence in Lake Chad region

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ck5H5_0h3Qz8jA00
Women wait for food distribution to commence at the Government Girls Secondary School IDP camp in Monguno, Nigeria. gettyimages/Jane Hahn for the Washington Post

There have been multiple instances of sexual violence against women and girls in the Lake Chad region since terrorism activity started in the area in 2009. The region includes Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Acts of sexual violence have been carried out by government security forces, aid workers and members of the local population. Amnesty International has called the situation in north-eastern Nigeria, which is near Lake Chad, a “rape epidemic”.

In a recent paper we explored the factors behind conflict-related sexual violence. Our focus was on on terrorism-affected north- eastern Nigeria. We argued that terrorism creates poor economic conditions that, in turn, worsen the unequal power relations between women and girls, on the one hand, and security forces and aid workers on the other.

These power relations are affected by the fact that, in particular, women are unable to earn a living from subsistence farming. This makes them dependent on aid. As our research found, this dependence intensifies their vulnerability to sexual violation by security force personnel and aid workers who may exploit their positions of relative power.

Our research also showed that the dire economic conditions in the region meant that women and girls were compelled to engage in transactional sex in exchange for money, food, shelter, protection and marriage. This added to their vulnerability to sexual violence.

In addition, we argue that the lax government response to the rise of conflict-related sexual violence has contributed to its growth. State security agents and humanitarian aid workers play a significant role in the perpetuation of conflict-related sexual violence. The government’s docile responses enable and reinforce the continuation of this violence.

Our research highlights the importance of effective management of the camps for internally displaced people, and of prosecution, in preventing offences.

Terrorism and loss of livelihood

Terrorist attacks by Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province have destroyed commercial agriculture business in the Lake Chad region. The attacks have forced millions from their homes, destroying their means of subsistence.

The result is that material inequality and poverty have worsened in the Lake Chad region.

The impact on women has been particularly acute because agriculture is the only means of support for most. Women in northeastern Nigeria cultivate crops like peanuts, beans, groundnuts, maize and rice.

In our paper we explored the implications. We found that, due to the loss of subsistence and forced displacement, women and girls were being forced to engage in transactional sex to get by. This made them more vulnerable to sexual violence perpetrated by security personnel and aid workers.

We found, for example, that aid workers used their position to coerce vulnerable women and girls into sex relations in exchange for food and other supplies. We also found cases where aid workers deliberately withheld supplies to force starving women and girls to sell their bodies in exchange for food and other necessities.

Lastly, we found that women and girls in internally displaced persons’ camps often had to engage in transactional sex with government security agents to feel safe. Some of the interviewees brought up instances where girls and women traded their bodies for safety. State security actors exploited their vulnerability to make sexual demands.

Even though these women and girls were promised money, food, shelter, protection, and marriage in exchange for sex, some were raped over and over again and abandoned.

The Nigerian state’s inaction

Our findings show that the Nigerian state covertly tolerates sexual violence and exploitation committed by state security actors. Nigeria’s government has denied allegations that its security forces engage in sexual violence. Most of the time, the government’s initial reaction is rejection.

These rebuttals suggest that the government is placing a premium on maintaining established institutions, guarding the credibility of its police and military, and preserving their reputations at home and abroad.

It is true that the Nigerian government and security agencies don’t condone sexual violence during anti-terrorist operations. Nevertheless, their inaction suggests that sexual violence is accepted and tolerated. We conclude that this means that sexual violence is enabled and reinforced by government inaction.

Implications

Women and girls are affected in many ways by sexual violence. They suffer social, cultural, psychological and physical consequences. They experience social isolation and harm to their mental health as well as trauma.

The Nigerian government’s apathy towards addressing the rise of sexual violence in its counter-terrorism operations and the various internally displaced persons camps has led to negative unintended consequences for its counter-terrorism initiatives. For example, local communities don’t wish to co-operate with the security agencies.

In addition, human rights violations by security forces during anti-terror operations have hurt Nigeria’s image abroad. One consequence is that the west has been reluctant to give the country weapons to stop terrorist groups.

Way forward

Nigeria adopted a UN National Action Plan in response to the UN Security Council Resolution 1325. This required parties in a conflict to prevent violations of women’s rights, to support their participation in peace negotiations and in post-conflict reconstruction, and to protect women and girls from wartime sexual violence.

But the Nigerian government has not actively enforced the plan. This is particularly true in cases where state actors are the perpetrators.

Nigerian security institutions and humanitarian organisations need to recognise sexual violence exploitation. And they need to take action to enforce the country’s official ban on sexual violence by ensuring that perpetrators are prosecuted.

Food and other necessities must be provided in sufficient quantities if the government is to make a dent in the socioeconomic status of women and girls in the northeast. If it wants to keep tabs on how these food supplies are distributed, it needs to team up with reputable non-governmental organisations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation Africa

Nigeria’s jailbreaks point to a prison system out of step with reality

On the night of 5 July 2022, 879 inmates escaped from the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja, Nigeria after an attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists. Prior to this, the largest jailbreak was on 5 April 2021 when gunmen attacked Owerri correctional centre, Imo State and freed 1,844 inmates. There have been 14 jailbreaks since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in May 2015. The Conversation Africa asked sociologists Lanre Ikuteyijo and James Olabisi Ayodele how Nigeria can better secure its correctional facilities.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#United Nations#Poverty#Sexual Violence#Violent Crime#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Conversation Africa

Change of guard in Kenya: the 5 reasons neighbours watch every step

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta – whose final term in office ends after the 9 August polls – has been a key figure in east Africa. Over the last nine years, he has tried to create markets and address issues like peace, malaria and climate change. Within the East African Community, he signalled the end of an era on 21 July when he handed over the bloc’s leadership to his Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye. International relations scholar Nicodemus Minde explores five reasons neighbouring states follow the change of guard in Nairobi very keenly.
POLITICS
Reuters

Chad and rebels sign peace deal

DOHA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chad's transitional authorities and rebel groups signed a peace agreement in Doha on Monday ahead of a broad national reconciliation dialogue later this month.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

Protests against UN in eastern Congo highlight peace mission’s crisis of legitimacy

Violent protests erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in late July 2022, resulting in the deaths of at least three peacekeepers and several civilians. The United Nations mission in the Congo has long suffered a crisis of confidence among local communities. It has been accused of failing to protect civilians and improve security in the region, despite a presence spanning more than two decades.
ADVOCACY
The Conversation Africa

Why factory jobs for Ethiopian women haven’t translated into greater participation in politics

Until the war in Tigray started in November 2020, Ethiopia was a favoured investment destination. It had experienced strong economic growth for the previous decade. The country gave foreign investors preferential access to American and European markets, favourable customs and tax policies, and relative political stability. Labour costs were also low – around half of what they were in China.
ECONOMY
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy