Ravens have multiple new absences during practice on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have almost wrapped up their first full week of 2022 training camp practices. There have been many standouts from the sessions on all three sides of the ball, which is a great sign for the team’s prospects during the upcoming season.

Baltimore has been relatively healthy over the course of the first six days of training camp, but on Tuesday they had a multiple players miss practice for the first time in offensive linemen Patrick Mekari, Morgan Moses as well as Kevin Zeitler, inside linebacker Patrick Queen and defensive back Brandon Stephens.

The Ravens also didn’t have wide receiver Devin Duvernay, tight end Nick Boyle, or tight end Charlie Kolar on the field during Tuesday’s session, but each of those players has already missed at least one practice. Each player doesn’t appear to have anything serious going on and some of the absences appear to be veteran days, so for now Baltimore remains relativly healthy but will hope to get some of their key contributors back from the physically unable to perform list soon such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and others.