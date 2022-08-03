Redmi Pad: Early details of Xiaomi's budget tablet outed as it receives global certification

5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Foldable. OPPO is a smartphone OEM that develops ColorOS as these devices' official, out of the box UI. It has also been ported to those of its subsidiary OnePlus - albeit in the company's native China only. Its latest 12.1 version is based on Android 12, although it is apparent that a successor with the appropriate new name of 13 is on the way by now.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO