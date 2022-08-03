Redmi Pad: Early details of Xiaomi's budget tablet outed as it receives global certification

Read on www.notebookcheck.net
Related
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022: multiple colorways and a high-end OLED display is teased for the upcoming tablet
Lenovo has started to tease 2022 version of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro. The OEM has already made it pretty clear that this variant is aimed at those who might otherwise be inclined to go for entry-level iPads with an updated design that comes in colors such as Green Plume, Amber and Smoky Haze.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked 200 MP camera detail fails to excite
Earlier in the week, the first detail of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200 MP cameras surfaced. Said leak revealed the identity of the sensor in question—the ISOCELL HP2—and a new rumor has now provided some more information which may, sadly, deflate expectations. As revealed by I've Universe, the...
notebookcheck.net
Retroid Pocket 3 arrives in multiple colours with Android 11 from US$119
Retroid has announced and started accepting pre-orders for the Pocket 3, a 4.7-inch gaming handheld that looks like the Nintendo Switch Lite. Available from US$119, the Retroid Pocket 3 will start shipping later this month with up to 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, among other features.
notebookcheck.net
LG Libero 27BQ70QC: Versatile 27-inch monitor presented with a detachable webcam
Earlier this week, LG confirmed availability for its latest UltraGear gaming monitors in Europe, consisting of the UltraGear 32GQ850, 32GQ950 and 48GQ900. Subsequently, the company has presented the Libero 27BQ70QC, a 27-inch monitor aimed at an entirely different audience than its trio of gaming monitors. Specifically, the Libero 27BQ70QC would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro gets an apparently permanent discount in the North American market
For all OnePlus touts its freshly-launched 10T as a flagship remix that has "evolved beyond speed" in mid-2022, it still concedes some advantages to its immediate 10 Pro forebear, not the least of which is its premium Hasselblad rear camera branding. Now, the brand has made an announcement that might make a choice between the 2 devices more difficult for potential North American customers.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Retailer confirms pre-order dates, form factor change, weight reduction and display specifications
Android Galaxy S Foldable Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Amazon Netherlands has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold4, presenting the upcoming foldable in two variants. As the screenshots below show, the retailer has listed the smartphone with placeholder prices, both €10,167.05. Setting those placeholder prices aside, the two listings provide several details that have not leaked yet, as well as promotional materials that are reproduced in German, not Dutch.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing phone (1) "almost defeats" a prominent device-restoration vlogger
Carl Pei's latest tech OEM Nothing touts its phone (1) as an Android device as one that provides a "joyful" and "intuitive" diversion from the current esthetic norms with its transparent rear panel through which its Glyph lighting system can be seen. However, these design choices seem to fail to set it apart when it comes to its durability, as some popular YouTubers have discovered.
notebookcheck.net
"Fake News": Carl Pei refutes Nothing Phone (1) Lite rumors
Rumors surfaced last week claiming Nothing could be working on a second smartphone right after the debut of the inaugural Nothing Phone (1). Those rumors have now been shut down forcefully by the company, burying all assumptions about its supposed plans for such a smartphone. "Fake news," Nothing CEO Carl...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA announces Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules availability with other modules to follow
NVIDIA has announced availability for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules. Available now, NVIDIA has indicated that 64 GB models will follow in November. Similarly, Orin NX modules will be available this year, too. However, NVIDIA has not provided a specific launch date for either Orin NX module yet.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO will announce ColorOS based on Android 13 in August 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Foldable. OPPO is a smartphone OEM that develops ColorOS as these devices' official, out of the box UI. It has also been ported to those of its subsidiary OnePlus - albeit in the company's native China only. Its latest 12.1 version is based on Android 12, although it is apparent that a successor with the appropriate new name of 13 is on the way by now.
Kids’ tech: the best children’s gadgets for summer holidays
From tablets and fitness trackers to robot toys, here are some tech ideas to keep the kids entertained
Indonesia says Tesla strikes $5 billion deal to buy nickel products - media
JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia.
notebookcheck.net
New launch date teased for Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 flagships
It seems that Motorola has offered up a new release date for the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. Inexplicably, Motorola cancelled this week's announcement date for both smartphones, a fate that also befell the OnePlus Ace Pro. Although Motorola has not explicitly confirmed a new release date yet, its Lenovo Mobile's General Manager has left a teaser for his Weibo followers.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo confirms flagship smartwatch launch date as hands-on images surface
Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Watch 3, its first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1-powered smartwatch. Incidentally, Oppo has confirmed Digital Chat Station's earlier leaks, which we discussed earlier this week. Hence, the Oppo Watch 3 will debut on August 10, albeit only in China. Unfortunately, Oppo still remains silent about the Watch 3 on its global social media channels.
notebookcheck.net
OEM reportedly stops manufacturing Intel Arc A380 cards, citing "quality concerns"
An IgorsLAB report claims that an unnamed OEM has already stopped manufacturing Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, citing "quality concerns." The report raises further questions about international launch timeframes for the A380, following a China-exclusive launch marred by immature drivers and inconsistent performance. A report by IgorsLAB claims that at...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches another, unremarkable new phone without a peep
Days after launching the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has now quietly taken the wraps off the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The phone is now up on AliExpress and will go on sale on August 8. The Nord N20 SE is a cheaper version of the OnePlus Nord N20. It features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and supports a microSDXC expansion card of up to 1 TB. A 6.56 inches HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1612 dominates the front of the Nord N20 SE. Finally, a gigantic 5000 mAH battery that supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps the show running.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition officially confirmed to debut this month with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Over the past few weeks, word of Xiaomi's next Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device has slowly filtered out. This smartphone, expected to be the Redmi K50 Ultra or Redmi K50S Pro, has now been officially teased by Xiaomi, albeit with a different name. Xiaomi has now teased its upcoming device...
notebookcheck.net
ASUS finally announces concrete launch date for Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
It seems that ASUS is on the verge of offering the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a foldable laptop that it presented in January 2022. Unveiled at CES 2022, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED appeared to be the second mass-produced foldable laptop after the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the second generation of which Lenovo has already started teasing. Initially, ASUS hoped to release the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED by the middle of the year, which has now passed.
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Armor 15 is set to launch as the world's next smartphone with in-built TWS earbuds
TWS earbuds are becoming more and more of a mandatory addition to every new smartphone order in 2022 - in fact, some devices have had such a strong response to this trend that they combine both types of device in the one product. Ulefone has subscribed to this emerging solution in earnest in that its new Armor 15 lacks the typical charging case for the wireless earphones that come with it in its box - because it is the charging case.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Leaker reveals numerous Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch5 Pro details
WinFuture has leaked many key specifications for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, both due on August 10. Seemingly, the Galaxy Watch5 series will barely differ from the Galaxy Watch4 series in many areas. Android Galaxy S Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Roland Quandt has managed to obtain almost...
NFL・
Comments / 0