Phison E26 and Micron 232-layer flash-powered PCIe 5.0 SSD shown to breach 10 GB/s read-write mark in 6C/12T AMD Ryzen 7000 build

Digital Trends
This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today
If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today
There are a lot of great Dell laptop deals going on right now, but if you want a good business laptop at a budget price, the Vostro 5620 is an excellent option. Not only is it specced out well, but Dell has also discounted it to $899 from $1,570, a whopping $671, so it’s well worth considering if you want a great productivity and business laptop.
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA・
This could be the most powerful SSD ever made, but your PC can't use it
Phison has partnered with Seagate to launch its most advanced SSD yet. The Phison X1 SSD boasts an impressive amount of performance while barely pulling any power. The U.3 Enterprise PCle Gen4x4 eTLC SSD is the most advanced SSD Phison has ever built, an advance made possible, because of the two performance and a power efficient ARM R5 CPU and dozens of small CPU co-processors.
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.
OnePlus 10T unveiled with 150W fast charging and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The big picture: The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a lower-resolution display and a worse camera system than the company's flagship 10 Pro handset but makes up for it with an upgraded SoC, faster charging, and a lower price point. Some might also prefer the 10T's flat screen over the Pro's curved one.
Digital Trends
Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300
If you’re looking for one of the most stylish and powerful 2-in-1 laptop deals, then check out this HP Envy x360 deal from Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $1,100, it’s $300 off for a limited time, meaning it’s down to $800. A far more affordable proposition than before, it’s a truly stylish looking laptop that also offers some suitably high-powered hardware. Read on while we take you through why this is one of the most unmissable laptop deals out there today.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
makeuseof.com
How to Migrate Windows to an SSD Using Disk Genius
Getting Windows onto a solid state drive (SSD) can really speed things up. Installing a fresh copy of windows on your SSD is quite straightforward, but transferring an existing installation to one is trickier. Migrating your Windows OS from your HDD to your SSD is a delicate process and can...
notebookcheck.net
LG Libero 27BQ70QC: Versatile 27-inch monitor presented with a detachable webcam
Earlier this week, LG confirmed availability for its latest UltraGear gaming monitors in Europe, consisting of the UltraGear 32GQ850, 32GQ950 and 48GQ900. Subsequently, the company has presented the Libero 27BQ70QC, a 27-inch monitor aimed at an entirely different audience than its trio of gaming monitors. Specifically, the Libero 27BQ70QC would...
Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?
In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
Digital Trends
The future of Intel’s entire Arc range might be in jeopardy
Intel Arc Alchemist has had a rocky road so far, filled with delays, software issues, and various other problems. Originally slated for a 2021 release, the lineup is still nowhere near a global launch, and we still don’t know when that’s going to happen. Contents. Is Intel Arc...
notebookcheck.net
AMD officially confirms the release window for the Ryzen 7000 CPUs and reaffirms the 2022 launch for high-end RX 7000 RDNA 3 boards
AMD Radeon Ryzen (Zen) Zen 4 Desktop. We reported a few days ago that AMD is allegedly gearing up to release the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs on September 15. Giving credibly to the report, AMD has now officially confirmed that the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips will make an appearance this quarter.
Digital Trends
New report claims that Nvidia may leave AMD in the dust
According to the latest rumors, Nvidia may beat AMD to the punch by releasing the next-gen RTX 40-series GPUs first. That’s right, GPUs plural, because there might be more than one graphics card model in store this year after all. AMD is also getting ready to launch the new...
HP Omen 45L
If you're in the market for a pre-built PC, HP is one of the big names that you'll end up taking a look at. But unlike some of the desktop options out there, the HP Omen 45L remains upgrade friendly. It's big, imposing and attention grabbing, yet doesn't cross the line into garishness.
Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 rumours suggest we're still a while away from a genuine launch
The RTX 4080 gets 512 fewer cores, and the RTX 4070 512 more, but also now gets 12GB of super speedy video memory.
notebookcheck.net
Teclast P30 Air launches with Android 12, a metal build and LTE support
Teclast has expanded its tablets range with the P30 Air, a budget offering that features a 10.1-inch display. According to Teclast, the P30 Air's display operates at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 300 cd/m² of peak brightness and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate. Supposedly, the large display sits within a 7.8 mm-thick and a 420 g chassis cast out of an undisclosed metal.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K makes swift meal out of Core i9-12900K, Ryzen 9 5950X, and Ryzen 7 5800X in leaked Geekbench and Cinebench R23 benchmarks
We are getting closer to the launch of Intel's upcoming 13th gen Raptor Lake processors, and benchmarks are steadily making their way to the web. The flagship Core i9-13900K is not new to Geekbench, having reared its head a few times already. Now, we get to see another couple of runs of the Intel 13th gen flagship processor on the benchmarking site.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung UFS 4.0, the OEM's next-gen storage module for mobile devices, is officially in mass production
Accessory Android AI Business iPhone Launch Smartphone Phablet Storage Tablet. Samsung Semiconductor has chosen the 2022 Flash Memory Summit, held in the Santa Clara Convention Center in California this year, as its stage to set its latest products out, some of which are touted as industry-leading. They include the PM1743 and PM1653 SSDs, the industry's first of their kinds to support PCIe 5.0 and 24G SAS (an interface rated for up to 22.5Gb/s single-lane bandwidths) respectively.
