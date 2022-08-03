OnePlus 10T announced with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150 W fast charging, 16 GB RAM and an affordable price tag

It appears UserBenchmark has opted to award an engineering sample of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X first position in its CPU average bench chart, shortly after making some extremely disparaging and considerably immature comments about both the SKU and its designer. There is no doubt the upcoming Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake competition is going to be thrilling, with chips like the Intel Core i9-13900K burning up almost every synthetic benchmark it turns up on, but in this particular case it has been a Raphael Ryzen 7000 chip from Team Red that has done the front-running.

