OnePlus 10T announced with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150 W fast charging, 16 GB RAM and an affordable price tag

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022: multiple colorways and a high-end OLED display is teased for the upcoming tablet
Lenovo has started to tease 2022 version of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro. The OEM has already made it pretty clear that this variant is aimed at those who might otherwise be inclined to go for entry-level iPads with an updated design that comes in colors such as Green Plume, Amber and Smoky Haze.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked 200 MP camera detail fails to excite
Earlier in the week, the first detail of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200 MP cameras surfaced. Said leak revealed the identity of the sensor in question—the ISOCELL HP2—and a new rumor has now provided some more information which may, sadly, deflate expectations. As revealed by I've Universe, the...
LG Libero 27BQ70QC: Versatile 27-inch monitor presented with a detachable webcam
Earlier this week, LG confirmed availability for its latest UltraGear gaming monitors in Europe, consisting of the UltraGear 32GQ850, 32GQ950 and 48GQ900. Subsequently, the company has presented the Libero 27BQ70QC, a 27-inch monitor aimed at an entirely different audience than its trio of gaming monitors. Specifically, the Libero 27BQ70QC would...
OnePlus 10 Pro gets an apparently permanent discount in the North American market
For all OnePlus touts its freshly-launched 10T as a flagship remix that has "evolved beyond speed" in mid-2022, it still concedes some advantages to its immediate 10 Pro forebear, not the least of which is its premium Hasselblad rear camera branding. Now, the brand has made an announcement that might make a choice between the 2 devices more difficult for potential North American customers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Retailer confirms pre-order dates, form factor change, weight reduction and display specifications
Android Galaxy S Foldable Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Amazon Netherlands has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold4, presenting the upcoming foldable in two variants. As the screenshots below show, the retailer has listed the smartphone with placeholder prices, both €10,167.05. Setting those placeholder prices aside, the two listings provide several details that have not leaked yet, as well as promotional materials that are reproduced in German, not Dutch.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 reportedly launching in October but it may not be the only RTX 40 GPU to come out in 2022
Prolific leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel has posted a new video revealing interesting details about the launch of Nvidia RTX 40 cards. The information mentioned in the video lines up with previous rumors that have the Nvidia Lovelace cards debuting in fall. Per one...
NVIDIA announces Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules availability with other modules to follow
NVIDIA has announced availability for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules. Available now, NVIDIA has indicated that 64 GB models will follow in November. Similarly, Orin NX modules will be available this year, too. However, NVIDIA has not provided a specific launch date for either Orin NX module yet.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X officially tops UserBenchmark CPU average bench chart leading to backhanded compliment from Team Blue bastion
It appears UserBenchmark has opted to award an engineering sample of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X first position in its CPU average bench chart, shortly after making some extremely disparaging and considerably immature comments about both the SKU and its designer. There is no doubt the upcoming Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake competition is going to be thrilling, with chips like the Intel Core i9-13900K burning up almost every synthetic benchmark it turns up on, but in this particular case it has been a Raphael Ryzen 7000 chip from Team Red that has done the front-running.
"Fake News": Carl Pei refutes Nothing Phone (1) Lite rumors
Rumors surfaced last week claiming Nothing could be working on a second smartphone right after the debut of the inaugural Nothing Phone (1). Those rumors have now been shut down forcefully by the company, burying all assumptions about its supposed plans for such a smartphone. "Fake news," Nothing CEO Carl...
Nothing phone (1) "almost defeats" a prominent device-restoration vlogger
Carl Pei's latest tech OEM Nothing touts its phone (1) as an Android device as one that provides a "joyful" and "intuitive" diversion from the current esthetic norms with its transparent rear panel through which its Glyph lighting system can be seen. However, these design choices seem to fail to set it apart when it comes to its durability, as some popular YouTubers have discovered.
Rumor | OPPO will announce ColorOS based on Android 13 in August 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Foldable. OPPO is a smartphone OEM that develops ColorOS as these devices' official, out of the box UI. It has also been ported to those of its subsidiary OnePlus - albeit in the company's native China only. Its latest 12.1 version is based on Android 12, although it is apparent that a successor with the appropriate new name of 13 is on the way by now.
New launch date teased for Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 flagships
It seems that Motorola has offered up a new release date for the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. Inexplicably, Motorola cancelled this week's announcement date for both smartphones, a fate that also befell the OnePlus Ace Pro. Although Motorola has not explicitly confirmed a new release date yet, its Lenovo Mobile's General Manager has left a teaser for his Weibo followers.
Indonesia says Tesla strikes $5 billion deal to buy nickel products - media
JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia.
Oppo confirms flagship smartwatch launch date as hands-on images surface
Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Watch 3, its first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1-powered smartwatch. Incidentally, Oppo has confirmed Digital Chat Station's earlier leaks, which we discussed earlier this week. Hence, the Oppo Watch 3 will debut on August 10, albeit only in China. Unfortunately, Oppo still remains silent about the Watch 3 on its global social media channels.
Positive GeForce RTX 40 series and Radeon RX 7000 series price predictions appear in specs chart along with 800 W TDP madness and 384 MB cache craziness
The tech commenter and tipster Kepler has compiled a comprehensive chart of both the next-generation families of graphics cards coming from Nvidia (Team Green) and AMD (Team Red). The chart, which is posted below, has been filled in using specs about the GeForce RTX 40 series and Radeon RX 7000 series that have been provided by well-known leakers such as kopite7kimi, Greymon55, and RedGamingTech. Kepler actually created a similar chart back in early July, but there has been a flood of leaks since then in regard to the next-generation GPUs.
OEM reportedly stops manufacturing Intel Arc A380 cards, citing "quality concerns"
An IgorsLAB report claims that an unnamed OEM has already stopped manufacturing Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, citing "quality concerns." The report raises further questions about international launch timeframes for the A380, following a China-exclusive launch marred by immature drivers and inconsistent performance. A report by IgorsLAB claims that at...
OnePlus launches another, unremarkable new phone without a peep
Days after launching the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has now quietly taken the wraps off the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The phone is now up on AliExpress and will go on sale on August 8. The Nord N20 SE is a cheaper version of the OnePlus Nord N20. It features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and supports a microSDXC expansion card of up to 1 TB. A 6.56 inches HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1612 dominates the front of the Nord N20 SE. Finally, a gigantic 5000 mAH battery that supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps the show running.
ASUS finally announces concrete launch date for Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
It seems that ASUS is on the verge of offering the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a foldable laptop that it presented in January 2022. Unveiled at CES 2022, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED appeared to be the second mass-produced foldable laptop after the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the second generation of which Lenovo has already started teasing. Initially, ASUS hoped to release the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED by the middle of the year, which has now passed.
OPPO Find N Fold and Find N Flip set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The OPPO Find N debuted at the very end of 2021 as the company's first foldable device, and was regarded by many as being, perhaps, the best take at a foldable yet. OPPO is set to return to the market shortly, not with one but two new foldable phones.
Ride1Up CORE-5 cheaper e-bike updated with longer range and 60 Lux headlight
The Ride1Up CORE-5 e-bike model has been updated. The battery energy charge has been increased by almost 25%, from 10.8 Ah to 12.8 Ah. This should also extend the range of the bike, which was previously rated as up to 40 miles (~64 km). The 48 V battery with a...
