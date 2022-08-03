Samsung, Apple and Realme emerge relatively unscathed from the "worst" second quarter for the European smartphone market in 2 years

Read on www.notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Retailer confirms pre-order dates, form factor change, weight reduction and display specifications
Android Galaxy S Foldable Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Amazon Netherlands has leaked the Galaxy Z Fold4, presenting the upcoming foldable in two variants. As the screenshots below show, the retailer has listed the smartphone with placeholder prices, both €10,167.05. Setting those placeholder prices aside, the two listings provide several details that have not leaked yet, as well as promotional materials that are reproduced in German, not Dutch.
Retroid Pocket 3 arrives in multiple colours with Android 11 from US$119
Retroid has announced and started accepting pre-orders for the Pocket 3, a 4.7-inch gaming handheld that looks like the Nintendo Switch Lite. Available from US$119, the Retroid Pocket 3 will start shipping later this month with up to 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, among other features.
Nokia 8210 4G debuts in India alongside the 110 4G (2022)
Nokia has added a new device called the 110 4G to add to its "made in India, for India" series of feature phones. With its single rear camera, FM radio, MP3 player function and ~1,000mAh battery, it seems to have much the same specs as its 2021 forebear. Then again,...
OnePlus 10 Pro gets an apparently permanent discount in the North American market
For all OnePlus touts its freshly-launched 10T as a flagship remix that has "evolved beyond speed" in mid-2022, it still concedes some advantages to its immediate 10 Pro forebear, not the least of which is its premium Hasselblad rear camera branding. Now, the brand has made an announcement that might make a choice between the 2 devices more difficult for potential North American customers.
Philips Hue Go light suffers significant delay in Europe
The European launch of the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has been delayed. The product, revealed earlier this year, was expected to launch in the region at the end of the summer. However, the light will now go on sale early in 2023. In a statement to hueblog.de, Philips explained that there was a delay in the European certification process, which meant that production had to be postponed, and thus the release date was pushed back.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Oppo confirms flagship smartwatch launch date as hands-on images surface
Oppo has confirmed the launch date for the Watch 3, its first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1-powered smartwatch. Incidentally, Oppo has confirmed Digital Chat Station's earlier leaks, which we discussed earlier this week. Hence, the Oppo Watch 3 will debut on August 10, albeit only in China. Unfortunately, Oppo still remains silent about the Watch 3 on its global social media channels.
New launch date teased for Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 flagships
It seems that Motorola has offered up a new release date for the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022 in China. Inexplicably, Motorola cancelled this week's announcement date for both smartphones, a fate that also befell the OnePlus Ace Pro. Although Motorola has not explicitly confirmed a new release date yet, its Lenovo Mobile's General Manager has left a teaser for his Weibo followers.
Deal | Anker 521 PowerHouse 256 Wh reduced now at Amazon
The Anker 521 PowerHouse 256 Wh is currently discounted at Amazon. The portable power station is selling in the US for US$199.99. That is a US$50 or 20% price reduction off the regular retail price of US$249.99. The offer is mirrored on the Anker website, which states that the discount is valid for this week only.
Rumor | OPPO will announce ColorOS based on Android 13 in August 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Foldable. OPPO is a smartphone OEM that develops ColorOS as these devices' official, out of the box UI. It has also been ported to those of its subsidiary OnePlus - albeit in the company's native China only. Its latest 12.1 version is based on Android 12, although it is apparent that a successor with the appropriate new name of 13 is on the way by now.
Realme announces an Android 13 closed beta program for the GT 2 Pro
5G Android Smartphone Software Phablet Touchscreen. Realme is now inviting applications to a new program open to users of the GT 2 Pro, the brand's first 2022 flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device is currently on version 3.0 of its OEM's software, based on Android 12. However, some units in active use will be able to get more up to date than that soon.
OnePlus launches another, unremarkable new phone without a peep
Days after launching the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has now quietly taken the wraps off the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The phone is now up on AliExpress and will go on sale on August 8. The Nord N20 SE is a cheaper version of the OnePlus Nord N20. It features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and supports a microSDXC expansion card of up to 1 TB. A 6.56 inches HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1612 dominates the front of the Nord N20 SE. Finally, a gigantic 5000 mAH battery that supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps the show running.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked 200 MP camera detail fails to excite
Earlier in the week, the first detail of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200 MP cameras surfaced. Said leak revealed the identity of the sensor in question—the ISOCELL HP2—and a new rumor has now provided some more information which may, sadly, deflate expectations. As revealed by I've Universe, the...
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition officially confirmed to debut this month with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Over the past few weeks, word of Xiaomi's next Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device has slowly filtered out. This smartphone, expected to be the Redmi K50 Ultra or Redmi K50S Pro, has now been officially teased by Xiaomi, albeit with a different name. Xiaomi has now teased its upcoming device...
Google Pixel 6a excels in early camera and display tests
The Pixel 6a has now received its first round of reviews, with Google having started shipping the handset last week. While some reviews have criticised the Pixel 6a in some areas, DxOMark considers the mid-range smartphone almost as good as the Pixel 6 in important aspects. In short, the Pixel 6a not only delivers excellent camera performance for its price, but it also delivers impressive display quality.
Huawei MatePad Paper: The multi-purpose specialist device with E Ink display
It is said that one shouldn't always be that narrow minded. So perhaps you shouldn't just disregard a tablet with a black-and-white display unless you are a hardcore mobile gamer. In some scenarios, the E Ink technology, which is used by the Huawei MatePad Paper, offers some advantages that cannot...
OEM reportedly stops manufacturing Intel Arc A380 cards, citing "quality concerns"
An IgorsLAB report claims that an unnamed OEM has already stopped manufacturing Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, citing "quality concerns." The report raises further questions about international launch timeframes for the A380, following a China-exclusive launch marred by immature drivers and inconsistent performance. A report by IgorsLAB claims that at...
Leaker reveals numerous Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch5 Pro details
WinFuture has leaked many key specifications for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, both due on August 10. Seemingly, the Galaxy Watch5 series will barely differ from the Galaxy Watch4 series in many areas. Android Galaxy S Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Roland Quandt has managed to obtain almost...
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
