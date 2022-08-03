Samsung, Apple and Realme emerge relatively unscathed from the "worst" second quarter for the European smartphone market in 2 years

The European launch of the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has been delayed. The product, revealed earlier this year, was expected to launch in the region at the end of the summer. However, the light will now go on sale early in 2023. In a statement to hueblog.de, Philips explained that there was a delay in the European certification process, which meant that production had to be postponed, and thus the release date was pushed back.

