ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best College Town

College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History

The monster Mega Millions jackpot prize is no longer in our reach. That $1.3 billion went to someone in Illinois— even though they haven't claimed it yet. But it's those huge jackpots that keep people interested in trying their luck every few months. Are you one of those people...
GLENDALE, AZ
iheart.com

New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies

The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
POLITICS
iheart.com

Fake California Doctor Accused Of Performing Unlicensed Medical Procedures

A California man was arrested after being accused of impersonating a doctor and performing unlicensed surgeries and procedures. The Orange County District Attorney's Office said that 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano has worked out of several locations in and around Anaheim since 2019, performing Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
iheart.com

Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains

Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
PEORIA, AZ
iheart.com

This Is South Carolina's Best College Town

South Carolina is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities. Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town...
TRAVEL
iheart.com

Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended

>Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates recently became effective when Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 54 into law. It provides for Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate to receive an added one-time bonus equal to 70 percent of their last rebate amount. The deadline to apply also was recently extended -- to Dec. 31st.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket

A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week. A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Peter Meijer
iheart.com

MSP: Girls possibly taken by non-custodial mother in Saint Joseph County

CENTREVILLE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are looking for two girls taken from their foster home in Centreville, possibly by their non-custodial mother. Samantha Prewitt had previously threatened to take 6-year-old Alexandra Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Tucker, MSP said. It's believed Samantha Prewitt is driving a blue Dodge Caravan...
CENTREVILLE, MI
iheart.com

Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus -- remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Missing St. Joseph Co. girls found safe; mother taken into custody

CETNTREVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office says they have found the young girls safe after being taken from their foster parents on Thursday. Alexandra Jay Prewitt and Jerrica Hope Tucker were taken from the yard of a house on Thomas Court, but it is unclear where or when they were found safe.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy