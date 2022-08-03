>Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates recently became effective when Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 54 into law. It provides for Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate to receive an added one-time bonus equal to 70 percent of their last rebate amount. The deadline to apply also was recently extended -- to Dec. 31st.

