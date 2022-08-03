Read on www.notebookcheck.net
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The big idea: are we living in a simulation?
Elon Musk thinks you don’t exist. But it’s nothing personal: he thinks he doesn’t exist either. At least, not in the normal sense of existing. Instead we are just immaterial software constructs running on a gigantic alien computer simulation. Musk has stated that the odds are billions to one that we are actually living in “base reality”, ie the physical universe. At the end of last year, he responded to a tweet about the anniversary of the crude tennis video game Pong (1972) by writing: “49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds. What does that trend continuing imply about our reality?”
A solar wind stream unexpectedly hit Earth at 372 miles a second
It could be followed by another one today.
LG Libero 27BQ70QC: Versatile 27-inch monitor presented with a detachable webcam
Earlier this week, LG confirmed availability for its latest UltraGear gaming monitors in Europe, consisting of the UltraGear 32GQ850, 32GQ950 and 48GQ900. Subsequently, the company has presented the Libero 27BQ70QC, a 27-inch monitor aimed at an entirely different audience than its trio of gaming monitors. Specifically, the Libero 27BQ70QC would...
OnePlus 10 Pro gets an apparently permanent discount in the North American market
For all OnePlus touts its freshly-launched 10T as a flagship remix that has "evolved beyond speed" in mid-2022, it still concedes some advantages to its immediate 10 Pro forebear, not the least of which is its premium Hasselblad rear camera branding. Now, the brand has made an announcement that might make a choice between the 2 devices more difficult for potential North American customers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaked 200 MP camera detail fails to excite
Earlier in the week, the first detail of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200 MP cameras surfaced. Said leak revealed the identity of the sensor in question—the ISOCELL HP2—and a new rumor has now provided some more information which may, sadly, deflate expectations. As revealed by I've Universe, the...
"Fake News": Carl Pei refutes Nothing Phone (1) Lite rumors
Rumors surfaced last week claiming Nothing could be working on a second smartphone right after the debut of the inaugural Nothing Phone (1). Those rumors have now been shut down forcefully by the company, burying all assumptions about its supposed plans for such a smartphone. "Fake news," Nothing CEO Carl...
Retroid Pocket 3 arrives in multiple colours with Android 11 from US$119
Retroid has announced and started accepting pre-orders for the Pocket 3, a 4.7-inch gaming handheld that looks like the Nintendo Switch Lite. Available from US$119, the Retroid Pocket 3 will start shipping later this month with up to 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, among other features.
NVIDIA announces Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules availability with other modules to follow
NVIDIA has announced availability for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules. Available now, NVIDIA has indicated that 64 GB models will follow in November. Similarly, Orin NX modules will be available this year, too. However, NVIDIA has not provided a specific launch date for either Orin NX module yet.
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022: multiple colorways and a high-end OLED display is teased for the upcoming tablet
Lenovo has started to tease 2022 version of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro. The OEM has already made it pretty clear that this variant is aimed at those who might otherwise be inclined to go for entry-level iPads with an updated design that comes in colors such as Green Plume, Amber and Smoky Haze.
OnePlus launches another, unremarkable new phone without a peep
Days after launching the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has now quietly taken the wraps off the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The phone is now up on AliExpress and will go on sale on August 8. The Nord N20 SE is a cheaper version of the OnePlus Nord N20. It features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and supports a microSDXC expansion card of up to 1 TB. A 6.56 inches HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1612 dominates the front of the Nord N20 SE. Finally, a gigantic 5000 mAH battery that supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps the show running.
OEM reportedly stops manufacturing Intel Arc A380 cards, citing "quality concerns"
An IgorsLAB report claims that an unnamed OEM has already stopped manufacturing Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, citing "quality concerns." The report raises further questions about international launch timeframes for the A380, following a China-exclusive launch marred by immature drivers and inconsistent performance. A report by IgorsLAB claims that at...
OPPO Find N Fold and Find N Flip set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The OPPO Find N debuted at the very end of 2021 as the company's first foldable device, and was regarded by many as being, perhaps, the best take at a foldable yet. OPPO is set to return to the market shortly, not with one but two new foldable phones.
Wemo Smart Dimmer for Apple HomeKit with Thread launches
The Wemo Smart Dimmer, which you can use to dim or turn lights on and off, has launched. Wemo has designed the Smart Dimmer exclusively for Apple HomeKit, enabling you to control the device via the Apple Home app or with Siri voice commands. You can also link the light switch to other HomeKit devices; for example, you could use the Wemo Smart Doorbell to trigger the lights when it detects motion.
Ulefone Armor 15 is set to launch as the world's next smartphone with in-built TWS earbuds
TWS earbuds are becoming more and more of a mandatory addition to every new smartphone order in 2022 - in fact, some devices have had such a strong response to this trend that they combine both types of device in the one product. Ulefone has subscribed to this emerging solution in earnest in that its new Armor 15 lacks the typical charging case for the wireless earphones that come with it in its box - because it is the charging case.
Samsung starts One UI 5 beta program with Android 13 for the Galaxy S22 series
Samsung has announced its One UI 5 beta program, following the release of a comparable One UI Watch 4.5 program for the Galaxy Watch4 series. While Google is expected to introduce stable versions of Android 13 in September, it already offers Android 13 Beta 4.1 to Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4 series onwards. As expected, Samsung has opened the One UI 5 beta program to the Galaxy S22 series, which still only consists of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Ride1Up CORE-5 cheaper e-bike updated with longer range and 60 Lux headlight
The Ride1Up CORE-5 e-bike model has been updated. The battery energy charge has been increased by almost 25%, from 10.8 Ah to 12.8 Ah. This should also extend the range of the bike, which was previously rated as up to 40 miles (~64 km). The 48 V battery with a...
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 pre-order deal revealed by leaker
Evan Blass has outlined a significant pre-order deal that will be available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch5. Launching in at least the US, the deal will give people two Galaxy Watch5 smartwatches for the price of one, a significant saving regardless of the model chosen. Galaxy S Smartwatch Leaks /...
WS3 PRO smartwatch is a cheaper smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, ECG and blood pressure monitor
The WS3 PRO is a new low price smartwatch with Bluetooth calling. The gadget has a speaker and microphone, enabling you to make and receive calls on the device. The wearable has a 1.28-in IPS display with a 240 x 240 px resolution, and a 2.5D glass screen with curved edges.
