ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police

By Ryan Hughes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWMZs_0h3Qs6Hb00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting.

Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case.

Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue.

New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments when a silver car races up the 1800 block of Harrison Street in Frankford as a shooter fires at a group of people standing on the corner.

It’s still unclear why, but police say it happened around 8:15 p.m.

Police say 29-year-old Tylesha Watson was on a front porch at a home on the block grilling with friends and kids were nearby at the time of the shooting. She was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet and rushed to Temple University Hospital where she later died.

There have now been 322 homicides in the city in 2022, that’s one more than this time last year which was the highest on record.

Police say Watson was an innocent victim.

“They weren’t doing anything. They were having a good time. We were yelling across from each other and they were doing karaoke, cooking out on their grill, and next thing you know pop, pop, pop. I come downstairs and she’s flat on her front and everyone over there is trying to help her,” a witness said.

Many neighbors tell Eyewitness News they’re scared to come outside at night to sit on the porch and feel like a prisoner in their homes with the ongoing violence.

“We’re doing everything we can from policing to investing in crime fighting and violence interruption and doing everything we can and continue to do until we get these numbers down,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The mayor admitted right now it’s not enough because people are being killed.

Police are urging anyone with information in this case to come forward.

Comments / 11

Dani_1964
2d ago

I stay away from crowds and people that be in these streets you never know what they did or didn't do and who's coming for them. I'm not catching a bullet that wasn't for me

Reply
10
oh, no you didnt
2d ago

These animals have 0 respect for others or life in general, but hey wouldn't want to violate their civil rights. A facility needs to be constructed to house the animals

Reply
7
DoggieDiamond
2d ago

See them little kids in the background??? Stop playing games and implement the stop n frisk!!! This isn’t about peoples rights no more this is about being SAFE!!! AND KEEPING OUR LOVED ONES SAFE!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

Shooting At Sunoco Parking Lot In Philadelphia’s Oak Lane Section Leaves 2 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oak Lane neighborhood on Friday morning. The men were outside a Sunoco parking lot on West Cheltenham Avenue, a third person was getting air in a tire of their car when someone in a white SUV shot the two men. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand. Investigators say the white SUV fled the scene. Both victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they were placed in stable condition. One of the bullets punctured the SUV’s gas tank. Police say store surveillance cameras captured the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Crashes Car After Being Shot, Killed In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly shooting leads to a crash in East Frankford. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street. Investigators say a man was shot while driving a red Nissan, then crashed into a pole and died. Police believe a male passenger shot the victim. He was seen running away from the car. So far, police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Barbecue#Frankford#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings In Kensington That Left Man Dead, 2 Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two shooters are on the run in Kensington on Thursday morning. Police are looking for one who shot two people near a playground, and another who knocked on a door and shot someone inside a home. Between those two shootings, there are at least three victims. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one is in stable condition, another is fighting for his life, and the third was pronounced dead late Wednesday night. These two shootings happened about a mile apart in Kensington. The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide

A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers

Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy