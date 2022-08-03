ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

bridgemi.com

Flint may ditch year-round school, but other districts say it helps students

FLINT — Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he hopes this new school year will be the last in which the district uses a year-round school calendar, an approach intended to avoid long, knowledge-draining summer breaks. Flint’s experiment with a “balanced calendar” was well-intentioned, Jones said. But there...
FLINT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Perry begins role as interim superintendent at Madison Schools

MADISON HEIGHTS — The principal of Madison High School is now handling double duty as the interim superintendent of the Madison District Public Schools, splitting her time between the roles. A narrowly divided MDPS Board of Education appointed Patricia Perry to the role at its meeting July 25, for...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions

DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week

Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement

Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
WARREN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff

Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
DEARBORN, MI
Fox17

100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Detroit News

Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit

A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

