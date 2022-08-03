Read on mix957gr.com
bridgemi.com
Flint may ditch year-round school, but other districts say it helps students
FLINT — Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones said he hopes this new school year will be the last in which the district uses a year-round school calendar, an approach intended to avoid long, knowledge-draining summer breaks. Flint’s experiment with a “balanced calendar” was well-intentioned, Jones said. But there...
deadlinedetroit.com
Oakland Prosecutor: Crumbleys Spent Nearly $4,000 for Alcohol in 2021
Besides buying their son a gun used in the mass shooting at Oxford High School, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald alleges that the parents created a "pathway" for violence, the Detroit News reports. In a motion to Judge Cheryl Matthews this week, McDonald asked to permit evidence in trial that...
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
candgnews.com
Perry begins role as interim superintendent at Madison Schools
MADISON HEIGHTS — The principal of Madison High School is now handling double duty as the interim superintendent of the Madison District Public Schools, splitting her time between the roles. A narrowly divided MDPS Board of Education appointed Patricia Perry to the role at its meeting July 25, for...
Arab American News
Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions
DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
Detroit News
Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week
Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff
Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
Fox17
100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
16-year-old Detroit girl found safe
A teen girl who went missing in Detroit earlier this week has been found. The Detroit Police Department said on Thursday that Logan Murray, 16, was located and is safe.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit hits milestone with helping communities that need it most
DETROIT (FOX 2) - From community to community, Detroit is a city of neighborhoods and New Era Detroit is bringing it all together this weekend, just in time for the city’s Neighborhoods Day events. "We’ve been doing this for eight whole years," said Zeek, the founder of New Era...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman stole dead mom's ID, spent $12,000 with credit cards
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is facing identity theft charges after her brother turned over evidence showing she made illegal use of a credit card when she ran one under her deceased mom's name. The 34-year-old woman from South Boardman, south of Kalkaska, also used her dead...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Kids narrowly escape injury after tree falls into home in historic Detroit neighborhood
Clean-up efforts are underway after a tree fell on a house in Detroit’s historic East English Village neighborhood early Thursday morning, narrowly missing two sleeping children, according to a neighbor.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted for robbing Grosse Pointe Woods bank, officials say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Grosse Pointe Woods, according to authorities. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) at the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Avenue, officials said. A man walked into the bank and told...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
Detroit News
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit
A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
