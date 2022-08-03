ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Truss leads Sunak by 32 points in new poll despite ‘full fat U-turn’ on pay

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLhch_0h3QoHC900

Rishi Sunak is trailing Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership race by a gap of 32 points, according to a new survey by the influential website ConservativeHome website.

Of 1,003 members questioned, 58 per cent backed Ms Truss with 26 per cent Mr Sunak.

The survey was carried out today and yesterday, as Ms Truss was forced into an embarassing climbdown over plans to cut the pay of public sector workers outside London.

Her team immediately hailed the findings saying they showed her “vision for the UK is resonating with members”.

“They believe in her bold and ambitious economic plan for the the country, they know she’s on the side of people who work hard and do the right thing and they trust her to deliver on the opportunities of Brexit”.

But they insisted they were not complacent and that Liz would “continue to hustle for every vote” in the weeks left to run in the competition.

She received another boost with the endorsement of former chancellor Sajid Javid, who warned Rishi Sunak ’s economic plans would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.

The decision of Mr Javid and Mr Sunak to quit within an hour of each other last month triggered a series of resignations that finally brought Boris Johnson’s premiership to a close.

Mr Sunak has argued that tax cuts can come after soaraway inflation has been brought under control.

But Mr Javid, himself a former Tory leadership candidate, insisted that “tax cuts now are essential”.

Writing in the Times, he said: “Over the long term we are more likely to be fiscally sustainable by improving trend growth.

“Only by getting growth back to pre-financial crisis levels can we hope to support the high-quality public services people rightly expect. Some claim that tax cuts can only come once we have growth.

“I believe the exact opposite - tax cuts are a prerequisite for growth. Of course we need more than that, especially significant supply side reform, but tax cuts now are essential. There are no risk-free options in government. However, in my view, not cutting taxes carries an even greater risk.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns

Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak was criticised after he boasted to party supporters in Tunbridge Wells about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.Footage obtained by the New Statesman shows Mr Sunak saying: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve.“We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas.”Mr Sunak is standing against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister.Labour said Mr Sunak’s “boasting” was “scandalous.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says he would like to run Southampton Football ClubLBC caller says Davide and Ekin-Su should be included in Tory leadership contestSunak greets Tory members as party delays sending ballot papers due to security
POLITICS
The Independent

Pensioners to spend one pound out of every five on energy bills, Labour warns

One pound in every five spent by pensioners this winter will go on energy bills, Labour has warned.With rises in the energy price cap forecast to push typical annual bills above £3,700 in October and as high as £4,400 in January and £4,700 in April, keeping warm will cost the elderly eye-watering sums.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is understood to be finalising a package of support which Labour will propose as a means of staving off the worst hardship.Without further support, the party calculates that pensioners’ spending on electricity and gas will this year be almost triple the figure for 2020/21,...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Truss and Sunak under pressure over plans to help households pay soaring bills

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak face mounting pressure to explain how they will help households with the spiralling cost of living and the “financial timebomb” due to explode in the autumn.Their economic response to the crisis has emerged as the main battleground in the bid to be the next prime minister, with Ms Truss under fire from Mr Sunak’s allies for suggesting there would be no “handouts” and subsequently playing down the comment.The row followed the Tory leadership favourite telling the Financial Times she would “look at what more can be done” in the light of warnings from the Bank...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike

Asian stocks were mixed Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of...
STOCKS
The Independent

What the papers say – August 8

Urgent calls for Parliament to address the cost-of-living crisis leads the papers at the start of the working week.The Daily Mirror reports former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the immediate recall of Parliament to find actionable solutions to the soaring cost of living.Monday's front page: Get back to sort crisis https://t.co/97hoD4I2La#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Q7B3ER5oEc— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 7, 2022The i says the issue will be the deciding factor in the Conservative leadership contest, while the Financial Times reports race-favourite Liz Truss is under pressure to promise more help for poor households after expressing her preference for tax cuts over “handouts”.Monday's...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Turn#Economy#Conservativehome#Tory
The Independent

Record £801m in personal cash withdrawals handled by Post Office in July

Post offices handled a record £801 million in personal cash withdrawals in July, marking an increase of nearly 8% month on month.The increase could be due to people taking more staycations in the UK as well as relying on cash more to manage their budgets on a weekly or even daily basis, the Post Office suggested.In total, a record £3.32 billion in cash deposits and withdrawals was handled at the Post Office’s 11,500 branches across the UK.Personal cash deposits totalled £1.35 billion, up 2% month on month, while business cash deposits totalled £1.13 billion, up by 1.9% month on month.Britain...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Martin Lewis calls for stronger consumer protections around EU data roaming

UK mobile phone operators should be forced to make their rules around data roaming in the EU clearer, consumer group MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE) has said.The group, led by consumer rights champion Martin Lewis, has called on telecoms regulator Ofcom and the Government to tighten the rules after some post-Brexit consumer protections expired.In a new report, MSE warned that because a range of legal obligations for operators around roaming ended on June 30 this year, firms no longer have to send customers a text message with pricing details when they begin roaming; operate a monthly cap on data roaming fees; or provide...
WORLD
The Independent

Around half of English councils hand out cash from £1.5bn pandemic fund

Just over half of councils in England have started making payments to Covid-hit firms from a £1.5 billion support package, almost 18 months after it was first launched.Real estate experts have said it is “too little too late” and could mean thousands of companies miss out on almost £700 million of available funding.In March 2021, the Government said that businesses affected by Covid-19 outside the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, and therefore ineligible for the pandemic business rates holiday, would not be able to appeal their payments for the property tax.However, it announced a £1.5 billion business rates relief fund...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Steve Barclay: Government in ‘real sprint’ to avoid NHS winter crisis

A “real sprint” will be needed before winter to protect the NHS from the combined threats of seasonal flu, Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, the Health Secretary has said.Steve Barclay warned hospitals face “very serious challenges” ahead of an expected influx of patients and the health system cannot afford for the Government to drag its heels on the issue.Mr Barclay told The Telegraph: “We have very real challenges coming down the track in the autumn and winter, and as far as I’m concerned there needs to be a real sprint within Whitehall, and particularly in the Department of Health, to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy