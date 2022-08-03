NC Department of Commerce releases new unemployment data, Southeastern counties join the trend

Read on foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries. This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them. Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary...
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
Top health official: New York treating polio case as ‘tip of the iceberg’
New York’s health commissioner said Thursday that the state is treating its single case of polio – the first patient known to be infected with the virus in the U.S. in nearly a decade – as “just the tip of the iceberg.”. “Based on earlier polio...
Cancer fight intensifies as Pan-Mass Challenge charity ride nears $1B
The Pan-Massachusetts Challenge (PMC), a two-day charity bicycle ride across the Bay State, is on the cusp of contributing an incredible $1 billion to the fight against cancer ever since its inception in 1980. The 2022 PMC hits the streets this weekend (Aug. 6-7) with thousands of amateur bicyclists pedaling...
Kentucky AG Defends His Office’s Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office’s investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the...
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the...
Young Artists can now show off their work at a local museum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For the first time at Cameron Art Museum, young artists get to show off their artwork. On August 20th, the new display called “Kids State of the Art Exhibition” will be open to the public. Saturday, August 6th, children ages 5-17 dropped their...
