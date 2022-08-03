Vacation rental income assists some local residents with high cost of living in Cook County

Read on wtip.org
Related
WTIP
DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’
The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
WTIP
First fish burgers mark the start of Fisherman’s Picnic 2022
The first order of fish burgers at the Lion’s Club food stand in downtown Grand Marais marked the official start of Fisherman’s Picnic 2022. Fisherman’s Picnic celebrates its 93rd year in 2022. The annual event typically takes place the first weekend in August (Aug. 4-7 this year). The celebratory gathering brings live music, interesting food, kid-friendly rides, local art booths and competitive sports that feature everything from log rolling to fish tossing to downtown Grand Marais.
Comments / 1