Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade

PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
PAWLING, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hooley on the Hudson returns for 21st annual celebration

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced that the Hooley on the Hudson Irish festival will take place on September 4 at T.R. Gallo Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival, which always happens the Sunday before Labor Day, is presented annually by...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

West Point Class of 2026 marches back

WEST POINT – New cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 will conclude their Cadet Basic Training with a 12-mile road march from Lake Frederick to West Point on Monday, August 8. The March Back begins before sunrise when the new cadets depart Lake Frederick on foot...
WEST POINT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site

GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
GOSHEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!

Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I’ve been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I’ve never been to a rodeo in person. I’ve watched them on television, but from what I’ve heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that’s about to change.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Jacobson And Skoufis Bill Signed Into Law

NEWBURGH – Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson (D-104) and State Senator James Skoufis (D-39) have announced that Governor Kathy Hochul has signed their bill authorizing a hotel/motel tax in the City of Newburgh. The new law authorizes the City of Newburgh to impose a hotel/motel tax up to five percent of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State officials preserve affordable housing in Rockland County

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas have announced they have preserved an affordable housing cooperative development in Rockland County. During the course of a two-year investigation, the Office of the Attorney General found that the building, located...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
sullivanny.us

Lake Superior Beach Temporarily Closed

Bethel, NY – Due to an unhealthy algae bloom, Sullivan County has temporarily suspended swimming and paddleboat rentals at Lake Superior State Park in Bethel. “Cyanobacteria, better known as blue-green algae, has increased to potentially harmful levels at Lake Superior’s beach, due in large part to the ongoing hot weather,” Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield explained. “People and animals who come in contact with the algae may develop irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract – or nausea, diarrhea and vomiting if they swallow any of it.”
BETHEL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s Midtown Linear Park opens

KINGSTON -The Midtown Linear Park project in Kingston is now open to the public. The park is part of the Kingston Greenline and runs from Cornell Street through Midtown to Westbrook Lane. The park provides non-motorized transportation between Midtown Kingston and the Kingston Plaza, home of the city’s only major...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Bobover Ruv Appoints Dayan for Kehillah in Monsey

A sense of joy and optimism enveloped the thriving Bobover kehillah in Monsey with the news that the Ruv has appointed his son-in-law, Rav Chaim Duvid Wachsman, shlit”a, as dayan of the kehillah. The appointment took place at the summer residence of the Ruv in White Lake, with the...
MONSEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY

