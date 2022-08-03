Read on www.gwinnettprepsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Related
Coral Springs Resident Joey Colosi Commits to Play College Football
Coral Springs resident and American Heritage star center is set to continue his football career at Florida Atlantic University. Still, with one year left of high school football, Colosi is thrilled to be able to find his next school and still enjoy his final year of high school. “With my...
N'Kosi Perry prepares to end 6-year journey that took him from Miami Hurricanes to FAU Owls
BOCA RATON — When it comes to Florida Atlantic football, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before the season opener on Aug. 27 against Charlotte. However, fans can feel safe about who the starting quarterback will be; N’Kosi Perry will be under center once again, barring injury. In what will be...
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
cw34.com
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now a tropical wave expected to roll off […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Back to school, live music, and a dog bar beer fest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a list of things happening. A number of back to school events will take place this weekend. These events range from supply distributions to health fairs, to games and more. Below are...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
cbs12.com
Despite a quiet Atlantic, hurricane season likely to remain above average
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The peak of hurricane season has arrived and over the course of the next three months, the Atlantic basin is likely to produce several named storms. And with the latest batch of seasonal predictions out, an above average hurricane season is still likely.
Woman at home with daughter when home burglarized
A suspect is in custody following a string of break-ins in Palm Beach Gardens. Joshua Denny, 33, is accused of burglarizing homes while the victims were inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida East Coast Blue Crab Trap Closures Start Aug. 10
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from certain state waters on the east coast of Florida prior to Aug. 10, the first day of two 10-day trap closures occurring this month. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
Man knocked out in Florida beach brawl over bathroom line, reports say
Police in Hollywood, Fla. released a violent video of three people who attacked a man at Hollywood Beach after a dispute broke out over cutting a bathroom line, according to reports.
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
A massive, historic rain tree is on the move in Fort Lauderdale. ‘It’s like a heart transplant.’
The ground started moving in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday as the relocation of the city’s beloved rain tree culminated in an outdoor spectacle. So how do you manage to move a green behemoth that’s estimated to weigh 1.5 million pounds? Very, very carefully. The tree stood, surrounded by some of its grass, atop an array of 2,000-pound tarpoon-shaped balloons, the same kind used in China ...
WPTV
Gov. Ron DeSantis to make 'major announcement' in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day after suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for what he called a neglect of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make a "major announcement" Friday morning in West Palm Beach. DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the historic old Palm...
bocamag.com
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
Comments / 0