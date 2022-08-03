ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in South Florida were winners of the $57,975.16 prize. The Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the Publix located at 831 Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach and the Murphy USA located at 2745 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth, respectively.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now a tropical wave expected to roll off […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Evie M.

Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"

I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A massive, historic rain tree is on the move in Fort Lauderdale. ‘It’s like a heart transplant.’

The ground started moving in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Thursday as the relocation of the city’s beloved rain tree culminated in an outdoor spectacle. So how do you manage to move a green behemoth that’s estimated to weigh 1.5 million pounds? Very, very carefully. The tree stood, surrounded by some of its grass, atop an array of 2,000-pound tarpoon-shaped balloons, the same kind used in China ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery

Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

