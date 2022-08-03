ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Kansas Elections
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Primary Election#Republicans#Gop#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy