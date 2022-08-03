Read on www.nbcnews.com
Related
Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET.
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Comments / 0