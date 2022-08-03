Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
discoverourcoast.com
Gearhart Art Walk August 2022
GEARHART – The Gearhart Art Walk will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday with featured works by local artists and a selection of refreshments from area galleries and merchants. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way. Sunsets and seascapes will be featured at this gallery. Refreshments and...
WWEEK
Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic
After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
beachconnection.net
Unusual Mole Crab Incident Reminder Oregon Coast is Full of the Unexpected
(Seaside, Oregon) – One thing that the Oregon coast is consistent for is the unexpected – the surprises and twists 'n turns of what happens at the tideline. (All photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium) Case in point: one natural event a few years back had some people scratching their...
ncwlife.com
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
hillsboroherald.com
1880s Farm House Tries To Hang On Against Industrial Onslaught
The Hillsboro Herald and our staff often take on stories designed to make our readers think and understand the greater context and world in which we live. All things are not as they seem, and behind every story, there is a much bigger one. A couple of months back, our Matt Andersen and Ginny Mapes wrote a story about an iconic and historical banker, John C Shute. His first home was built on the Tualatin Plains on the Constable Land Claim. The classic farmhouse was built in the 1880s and placed on 80 acres of the most beautiful farmland in Washington.
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
thereflector.com
Votes for Joe Kent push him within 2,000 votes of second place for Washington’s 3rd District
With only around 44% of the votes in Clark County alone having been counted, the most recent updated primary election results narrow the gap between third place Republican candidate Joe Kent and incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. Updated results on Thursday night had Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, D-Washougal, still in first...
kptv.com
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
Oregon cop sues federal immigration agents, alleging unlawful stop and seizure
Edgar Garcia Garfias was on his way home from work on the Tualatin Valley Highway when he suddenly noticed a silver truck behind him with flashing red-and-blue lights. Garcia Garfias turned left to pull over when another unmarked car pulled right in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision, he said.
