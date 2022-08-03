ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Eight Years After Genocide, the World Owes the Yezidis a Debt

By Meghan Bodette Pari Ibrahim
nationalinterest.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nationalinterest.org

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Footage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into pieces after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Great Britain#Defeating Isis#Isis#Sinjar
nationalinterest.org

Did the Taliban Really Have No Idea Zawahiri Was in Kabul?

Taliban leaders have not publicly commented on the group’s ties to Zawahiri and Al Qaeda, which the group was required to cut all ties with following the signing of the Doha Agreement. A Taliban spokesman announced on Thursday that the group was investigating the United States’ “claim” to have...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Raptors on Patrol: How F-22s Are Bolstering Europe’s Eastern Flank

Though the F-22’s origin story begins in the early 1980s during a time of high tension during the Cold War, the Raptor today is arguably the world’s stealthiest fighter jet. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has Europe worried—but the U.S. Air Force is offering powerful deterrence and assurance....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy