Eight Years After Genocide, the World Owes the Yezidis a Debt

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Footage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into pieces after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
Did the Taliban Really Have No Idea Zawahiri Was in Kabul?
Taliban leaders have not publicly commented on the group’s ties to Zawahiri and Al Qaeda, which the group was required to cut all ties with following the signing of the Doha Agreement. A Taliban spokesman announced on Thursday that the group was investigating the United States’ “claim” to have...
Raptors on Patrol: How F-22s Are Bolstering Europe’s Eastern Flank
Though the F-22’s origin story begins in the early 1980s during a time of high tension during the Cold War, the Raptor today is arguably the world’s stealthiest fighter jet. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has Europe worried—but the U.S. Air Force is offering powerful deterrence and assurance....
Battle in the Skies: Why Ukraine and Russia Can’t Achieve Air Superiority
Russian aircraft may be losing dogfights in the air to highly motivated Ukrainian pilots or simply be held at risk by effective Ukrainian air defenses. The Russo-Ukrainian War has been underway for six months but somehow Ukraine has managed to prevent the larger Russian Air Force from achieving air superiority.
Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone.
