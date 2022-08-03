This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County

Read on river967.com
Related
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
Three People Hurt in ATV Crash Near Motley
MOTLEY -- Three people were hurt in an ATV crash near Motley. The Cass County Sheriff says early Saturday morning just after 12:30 a.m. they got a report of an ATV crash with injuries in the rural Motley area. Deputies and responders arrived on the scene and learned that a...
Stearns County Extends Transportation Sales Tax to 2027
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County will continue collecting a 0.25% local option transportation sales tax for another five years to help pay for road construction projects. County commissioners on Tuesday approved extending the sales tax through 2027. The sales tax is charged on purchases throughout Stearns County and has amounted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones
ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs. Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and...
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0