Crystal Falls, MI

wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
MLive

U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan

An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody

ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
IRON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
UPMATTERS

Baraga County woman sentenced after meth delivery charges

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, August 4, Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old female from L’Anse was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, Baraga County to serve 5 years, and up to 20 years in state prison. Brennan had pled guilty to one count of Possession with...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge

BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

