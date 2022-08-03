Read on www.ironcountyreporter.com
WLUC
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WLUC
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay homicide, Iron County attack in custody
ALABAMA— A man suspected in a Green Bay homicide and an Iron County, Michigan attack has been found in Alabama. Michigan State Police say the Iron County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Caleb Scott Anderson, who is in custody. Anderson is the suspect in an attack on a teen girl in Gaastra on Monday morning. He’s also the suspect in a Tuesday homicide on Packerland Drive in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
UPDATE: Two arrested on drug charges after Menominee County standoff
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) - The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested following a standoff in a Michigan township. A domestic assault at a home on 18th Ave. was reported at 7:22 Thursday morning. Police and deputies were told a person was brandishing a firearm. The...
UPMATTERS
MSP: Armed and dangerous homicide suspect may be in the Upper Peninsula
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police...
WLUC
Iron County man accused of murders, assault has criminal history in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caleb Anderson was arrested Wednesday in Helena, Alabama. “As soon as he came into the city they let us know and when he observed all the additional police cars in front of him they affected a traffic stop and he was taken into custody,” said Helena Chief of Police.
WLUC
Felony warrant issued for man connected to Breitung Township assault
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a Felony Warrant Thursday afternoon for Lloyd Martin Javi, known as “Marty” for the charge of Assault With Intent To Murder. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
UPMATTERS
Baraga County woman sentenced after meth delivery charges
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, August 4, Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old female from L’Anse was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, Baraga County to serve 5 years, and up to 20 years in state prison. Brennan had pled guilty to one count of Possession with...
wnmufm.org
L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge
BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
