Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Hayden Hurst is just what the Bengals passing game needs

The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to fill some pretty big shoes. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had quite the impact last season both on and off the field, and his departure did come at quite the shock even to the Bengals themselves. Cincinnati also didn’t draft...
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
Cincy Jungle

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The return of NFL football is here...sort of. Tonight is the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, so come join the fun in tonight’s open thread!
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Training Camp: Thursday recap

The Cincinnati Bengals started the week by adding pads to the practice equation, and you can tell the intensity and urgency is picking up a notch. This week, the team also welcomed refs for the first time in training camp. It may not have been a name that fans were too excited to see though.
Cincy Jungle

Akeem Davis-Gaither is a “new age” defender with emerging ball skills

Akeem Davis-Gaither is making big plays in training camp after missing 13 games (including the playoffs) last season with a foot injury. The 24-year-old linebacker is a “new age” defender but also the son of a coach, which means he knows how to play within his limits, said analyst John Sheeran. “He has a great natural feel for what he can do in space and reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Sheeran said on the #1 Bengals podcast.
