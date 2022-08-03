Read on www.cincyjungle.com
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst is just what the Bengals passing game needs
The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to fill some pretty big shoes. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had quite the impact last season both on and off the field, and his departure did come at quite the shock even to the Bengals themselves. Cincinnati also didn’t draft...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Bengals 7th-round rookie Jeff Gunter starting to turn heads at training camp
The Cincinnati Bengals had pass-rushing help as one of their bigger needs entering this offseason. They added to this organically with the return of Joseph Ossai and also asked budding breakout Zach Carter to replace Larry Ogunjobi’s production in the middle. Anything else might be considered a bonus. And...
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice
The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Cincy Jungle
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
The return of NFL football is here...sort of. Tonight is the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, so come join the fun in tonight’s open thread!
Watch: Bearcats Tour New Football Locker Room
The players were hyped to see the new dressing room.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Training Camp: Thursday recap
The Cincinnati Bengals started the week by adding pads to the practice equation, and you can tell the intensity and urgency is picking up a notch. This week, the team also welcomed refs for the first time in training camp. It may not have been a name that fans were too excited to see though.
WKRC
Portal Problems: Why local high school coaches are concerned with NCAA transfer rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The game of football is constantly evolving, from the era of leather helmets and the triple option all the way to hard shells and spread offenses. For the last 25 years Elder High School's Doug Ramsey has patrolled the sidelines of "The Pit" adjusting and evolving with the latest trends and fads of the game.
Cincy Jungle
Akeem Davis-Gaither is a “new age” defender with emerging ball skills
Akeem Davis-Gaither is making big plays in training camp after missing 13 games (including the playoffs) last season with a foot injury. The 24-year-old linebacker is a “new age” defender but also the son of a coach, which means he knows how to play within his limits, said analyst John Sheeran. “He has a great natural feel for what he can do in space and reading the quarterback’s eyes,” Sheeran said on the #1 Bengals podcast.
