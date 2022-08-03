Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

Read on foxsports1510.com
Zachariah Propps
3d ago
Knew a guy that was from New Hampshire and used to have it mailed to him. Apparently there is alot of money to be made by sending East. He got caught though..Lol
Ricky Willis
3d ago
At that old guys age. He just pulled a life sentence. At his age he should know better.
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
There’s A Diaper-Wearing Trespasser On The Loose
In Tyler, Texas, there’s a diaper-wearing trespasser running around! Many residents reporting seeing a man in his 50’s running around in a diaper, black tennis shoes and a face mask. A neighbor tried to apprehend the man, but escaped and hopped into a silver truck and drove off.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted In Texas
You might be one of the many unfortunate people who climbed into their car, started the engine, and was greeted by plenty of noise. No, we’re not talking about straight piping your ride. Instead, more and more drivers are falling victim to catalytic converter theft. A new report out of southeastern Texas details out how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of cats before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Motorcycle Chase Turns To Foot Pursuit; Passenger Apprehended, Driver Still Sought
A motorcycle chase from Sulphur Springs Springs turned into a foot pursuit in a wooded area just off FM 69 south, then concluded with one of the two riders of the stolen bike being taken into custody on three felony charges. A manhunt was launched for the second suspect, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports.
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
2 suspects arrested in May south Austin shooting, 3rd in Mexico
Police said the men were involved in the shooting death of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, at 8:30 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Slaughter Lane.
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen. The SCSO says Kaegan Wright, 16, left his home on County Road 314 on foot, in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County. "Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional...
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
WFPD looking for suspects in counterfeit money case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money. Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery […]
Customs officials in Texas seize 73 pounds of narcotics including fentanyl, meth
EL PASO, Texas — Customs agents in the El Paso area had a busy week at the Texas-Mexico border late last month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized approximately 73 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine during five different days, according to a news release.
Man Gets ‘One of the Longest Punishments for Animal Cruelty Ever Recorded’ in Texas for Beating and Choking Young Rottweiler on Camera
A Texas man has been sentenced to what authorities say is one of the longest ever prison terms for an animal cruelty conviction in the state. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on video repeatedly abusing his dog, a young Rottweiler named Buddy, on the front porch of their home near San Antonio’s Quintana neighborhood in February 2019.
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Indictment: Woman convicted of murdering husband provided false payroll info in $9 million scheme
AUSTIN, Texas – A woman convicted in 2016 of murdering her husband during a road rage incident provided false payroll information over a seven-year period in order to avoid more than $9 million in payments, Texas Department of Insurance officials confirmed Thursday. Frances Hall, 59, was booked into the...
Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas. “If it’s a first time […]
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence. Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the […]
