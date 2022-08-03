Nick Saban: Alabama's 2021 Season Was 'Rebuilding Year' Despite CFP Title Appearance

Read on bleacherreport.com
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban: College Football World Reacts
Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a fascinating comment about his team's season in 2021. Saban called it a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide, even though they were a quarter away from winning the National Championship. It took Georgia to have the best fourth quarter of its season to win its first title since 1980.
Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban of making excuses for championship loss
Alabama football’s 2021 season was a rollercoaster. Wins over Florida and Auburn on the road were a lot closer than many expected; and then there was the loss to Texas A&M on the road. Overall the regular season threw Crimson Tide fans for a loop. The postseason didn’t ease...
Nick Saban using unique method of motivation for Alabama in 2022
Alabama lost to Georgia during last season’s national championship game, and Bama head coach Nick Saban is using that defeat to fuel his team heading into the upcoming campaign. The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January, ensuring that the Crimson Tide would not win back-to-back titles. According...
SEC Network Pick Arkansas Most Likely to Upset Alabama
Arkansas remains one of six schools that never beat Nick Saban and is on a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. The last time Arkansas defeated Roll TArkide was in 2006, a 24-23 overtime thriller on the road. During an SEC NOW broadcast, former Georgia tackle Matt Stinchcomb picked Arkansas as a legitimate team to beat Alabama this year after the FPI said Texas was the most likely to defeat the juggernaut program. “Did you see the way [Alabama] played on the road last year against teams that weren’t that great?” Stinchcomb asked. “Did anybody think A&M was going to beat Alabama? Even they...
Where Are Aggies Ranked in College Football America SEC Rankings?
The Aggies are coming off a season in which they went 8-4 and put together the nation’s best recruiting class.
Several commits prioritizing flipping Notre Dame EDGE commit Keon Keeley to Alabama
Alabama has been on a streak of landing some of the nation’s top prospects. In July, the Crimson Tide landed eight commitments for the 2023 recruiting class and two commitments for the 2024 recruiting class. With that, it doesn’t look like Coach Saban is looking to retire anytime soon.
Sporting News predicts Alabama record, opponent in SEC championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide have their focus set on a seventh national title under head coach Nick Saban this season. The Crimson Tide returns Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, and all-world defensive talent, Will Anderson, which alone makes them immediate contenders. However, after an offseason of working the transfer portal, Saban has one of the most well-rounded teams he’s had in Tuscaloosa thus far.
NFL Rumors: Browns' Kareem Hunt to Be Fined for Skipping Drills amid Contract Hold-In
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be fined by the franchise for skipping team drills during training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Hunt has only competed in individual drills since reporting to training camp and will continue to do so until he receives a contract extension, per ESPN.
Skyy Moore Looks Like Future NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in Chiefs Lineup
Tyreek Hill may no longer be walking through the door to help the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but Skyy Moore is. Early returns from training camp are promising for the 54th overall draft pick. So much so, the idea of him emerging as a premium target in the Chiefs' high-flying offense is more plausible with each day. Moore feels like the perfect talent to be considered a preseason favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Can Cal Football At Last Find Explosiveness on Offense?
There are lots of new parts, but offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is optimistic.
Bears' N'Keal Harry Helped Off Practice Field After Apparent Injury
Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry was helped off the field by teammates and trainers after he suffered an apparent injury during practice Saturday, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Harry is less than one month into his tenure with the Bears, as they acquired him from the New...
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Becoming Concern for Rams
The 2022 NFL preseason is underway. Granted, there isn't a lot to be gleaned from the annual Hall of Fame Game. It was nice to see Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker notch a sack after being drafted first overall in 2022, and the Las Vegas Raiders looked good as a team, but most of the starters on both squads were spectators.
Deshaun Watson to Continue Taking QB1 Reps at Browns Practice Until NFL Appeal Wraps
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to taking the majority of snaps with the first-team offense until a decision on the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension is announced. Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will "kind of await clarity on...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers. Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.
Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant
Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible. The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:. The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with...
NFL Rookies Who Are Shining at Training Camps
Training camp is a huge milestone for rookies looking to find immediate success in the NFL. Unlike the work that comes in the spring with mini camps and OTAs, the pads start coming on at training camp, and they are immersed in the competition of the league. For some, it's...
Nick Saban clarifies 2021 season being 'rebuilding year' comment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A comment made by Nick Saban caught a lot of attention this week. It wasn’t the first time the Alabama head coach said something like this about the 2021 season, but this time, the quote quickly spread across social media prior to the start of fall camp.
Tom Brady Reportedly Excused from Bucs Practice 'to Attend to a Personal Matter'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training-camp practice to handle a personal matter. Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk reported Brady's absence from the session. Backups Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask assumed the reins of the Bucs offense. Brady rarely misses any game action, starting every...
Alabama begins 2022 Season | Raw practice footage; Nick Saban, Bryce Young
It begins. Alabama begins their 2022 season as fall camp is underway. Check out all the practice highlights with Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide.
