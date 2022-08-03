UFC's Conor McGregor to Make Acting Debut in 'Road House' Remake with Jake Gyllenhaal

Read on bleacherreport.com
Related
Bleacher Report
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Title Fight Confirmed for UFC 281 in November
Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it was announced Friday. "They're part of history—part of his story," Adesanya said Friday of his previous two losses to Pereira,...
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Promises Undercard Fighters 50 Percent of Purse After Canceled Bouts
YouTube star Jake Paul announced he'll pay undercard fighters 50 percent of their expected purse despite the cancellation of Saturday's boxing card at Madison Square Garden. The show, which was created by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, was scrapped after he couldn't finalize a main-event opponent. Tommy Fury withdrew because of travel issues, and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn't reach the contractually agreed upon weight.
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Reportedly Has Offered to Fight KSI After Alex Wassabi Bout Canceled
Jake Paul has reportedly made an offer to step in and box one of his brother's former rivals. According to Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour, Paul has proposed a fight against YouTuber KSI on Aug. 27 after KSI's previously scheduled bout was canceled. KSI had been set to face...
Bleacher Report
MSG Rep Denies Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Canceled Due to Ticket Sales
A representative for Madison Square Garden denied the boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was scheduled to take place at the arena on Saturday, was canceled because of poor ticket sales. "To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week—the cancellation was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Jon Jones Says November UFC Fight vs. Francis Ngannou Is 'Back on the Table'
Fans are awaiting Jon Jones' return to the Octagon after two-and-a-half years away, and the two-time UFC light heavyweight champion gave an update on when he could return. There's been plenty of talk about Jones moving up in weight class to challenge heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. UFC President Dana White is up for it, as noted on a late June appearance on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting).
Bleacher Report
Becky Lynch Calls Triple H Taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon 'Phenomenal'
Fans aren't the only people excited about Triple H's takeover of WWE Creative from Vince McMahon. The talent seems thrilled with the change as well. Becky Lynch went on record with Mike Coppinger of ESPN, calling the change "phenomenal" and expressing hope for improvement in the company's creative direction. "We...
Bleacher Report
Triple H Revives Another WWE Career, AEW's To-do List and More Friday Takes
The Friday night block of wrestling featured some fun action on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage, so fans continued to be spoiled with great content. The blue brand opened with a match between Ricochet and Baron Corbin that was lauded by fans on social media for allowing the high flyer to do what he does best for once.
Bleacher Report
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 5
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of All Elite Wrestling Rampage on August 5. We might have Battle of the Belts coming up on Saturday, but we still saw some of AEW's champions in action Friday night. Jon Moxley battled Mance Warner in an AEW world title eliminator match,...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Comments / 0