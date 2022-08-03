Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says

Read on bleacherreport.com
Projecting Offseason Plans for MLB Teams Already out of 2022 Playoff Hunt
With MLB's 2022 trade deadline behind us, teams with no hope of making the playoffs should already be thinking about how they will approach the upcoming offseason. Ten clubs entered play Saturday more than 10 games out of their respective wild-card races. There is very much an argument to be made that both the Marlins (10 GB) and Rangers (9.5 GB) are also out of the postseason hunt, but they didn't quite qualify.
Sneaky MLB Trade Deadline Pickups That Will Impact AL and NL Playoff Races
The best trade deadline move is not always the one that dominates the headlines. Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers stole the show by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals, but small-scale pickups Eddie Rosario (National League Championship Series MVP) and Jorge Soler (World Series MVP) proved to be arguably the biggest additions of all, helping the Atlanta Braves go from sub-.500 to World Series champions.
10 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason
With the summer deadline having come and gone on Aug. 2, Major League Baseball's trade market is closed until winter. When it opens back up, you can bet that some of the league's name-brand players will inevitably be on the move. We've gotten a head start by speculating on 10...
MLB Exec: Shohei Ohtani Should've Been Traded; 'He’s Out the Door' in 14 Months
At least one executive with a Major League Baseball team believes Shohei Ohtani's days with the Los Angeles Angels are numbered. Speaking to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, an executive with another team said the Angels should have traded the reigning American League MVP prior to the Aug. 2 deadline because "he’s out the door" when he can become a free agent after next season anyway.
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres. The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence. Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner...
Updated Post-Trade Deadline 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions
Now that Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone, all postseason contenders have to do is get as far as they can. In the meantime, let's take a whack at predicting which teams will get the furthest. Ahead are our picks for not only which teams will end...
Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition
Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here....
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Intends to Play Out Contract, Retire After 2023 Season
One of the greatest baseball players of his generation is coming back for a 21st season. Miguel Cabrera revealed Friday to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News that he will return to the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season. "No way am I going to quit…Next year I’m going to...
Rays Coach Kyle Snyder Injured Himself Walking to Mound to Visit Shane McClanahan
Injuries are unfortunately a major part of sports, and sometimes that goes beyond just the athletes. Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder injured himself while walking out for a mound visit with pitcher Shane McClanahan during Saturday's loss to the Detroit Tigers. After Snyder returned to the dugout, manager Kevin Cash had to take over for the visit.
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries
Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has committed to playing for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, it was announced Saturday. Goldschmidt joins a number of MLB stars who have committed to play in the tournament, including Mike Trout and Trevor Story, who will also represent the United States, and Joc Pederson, who will represent Israel.
