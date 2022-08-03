ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Attorney General Mark Brnovich Finds No Evidence of Deceased Voters in 2020 Election

By Neil Jones
 3 days ago
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted

After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Campaign Calls for Republican Unity After Winning Primary

Kari Lake’s campaign says it’s a new day in Arizona politics after the candidate was declared the victor in her primary race for the governor’s office. “It’s morning again in Arizona,” Lake Chief Strategist Billy Grant told The Arizona Sun Times Thursday. “Kari is totally focused on uniting this party and defeating Katie Hobbs.”
ARIZONA STATE
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs

After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Brnovich
Person
Kelly Townsend
KTAR.com

Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election

PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Primary Election: Election workers still busy processing ballots

PHOENIX - One day after Arizona's Primary Election Day, election workers in Maricopa County are still busy, as they verify signatures, as well as processing early ballot and provisional ballots that were dropped off on Aug. 2. "These are temporary employees. These are registered voters from the community, and [they]...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Taxpayers on hook for $1M in lawyer fees

Arizona taxpayers must pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state’s most wealthy to fund education. In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for governor of Arizona

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will represent the Democratic Party in the general election for governor of Arizona. Early results had Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, at around 75% of the vote in the first release of Tuesday’s primary election. “I want to thank the voters of Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Recap: Arizona's primary election day 2

PHOENIX — Several races were called on election night, but Arizonans were still waiting with bated breath to hear the results of the GOP's primary race for governor on Wednesday night. Here's a look back at Wednesday, the second day of vote counting in Arizona's primary election. >> See...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Tom Horne leads GOP nomination for Arizona school superintendent

PHOENIX — Tom Horne is the leading Republican candidate for Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction as results continued to trickle in Wednesday morning. Horne, former Arizona school superintendent from 2003 to 2011, had nearly 43% of the votes compared to Shiry Sapir’s 32% and Michelle Udall’s 25%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State office.
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTAR.com

Blake Masters wins GOP nomination for Arizona’s US Senate race

PHOENIX — Political newcomer Blake Masters has emerged from a crowded field to win the Republican nomination for Arizona’s open U.S. Senate seat. Masters had about 38% of the vote when the race was called by The Associated Press. Masters will take on incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly in...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, results as they come in

PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates, their progress in respective races and results as they come in.
ARIZONA STATE

