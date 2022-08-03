ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Crisis help offered to first responders called to scene of Northfield deaths

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — As investigators look for answers in the deaths of a Northfield mother and her two children, steps are being taken to help the first responders who were called to the scene. A critical incident stress management and debriefing are planned for the crews Friday afternoon. Officials...
MassLive.com

While investigating Kassandra Sweeney and her 2 sons’ killings, police search areas around 2 NH towns

Police took to two New Hampshire towns this weekend as part of their investigation into the killings of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons, officials said. New Hampshire State Police and other law enforcement agencies were searching around Laconia Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road and Wethersfield Drive in Northfield and Tilton as well as the ramp areas entering Interstate 93 on Saturday as part of the investigation into the slayings of Sweeney and her sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, according to authorities.
NORTHFIELD, NH
MassLive.com

Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, 25-year-old New Hampshire woman found slain with 2 sons, left ‘beyond devastated,’ AG says

Authorities say the slayings of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons in New Hampshire earlier this week have left her husband “beyond devastated.”. “He is obviously beyond devastated as a result of these crimes,” said Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general and chief of the office’s Criminal Justice Bureau, at a press conference Friday.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WEARE, NH
Watertown News

Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire

A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
WATERTOWN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide

CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
NORTHFIELD, NH
CBS Boston

19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Nashua gas station

NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday. 
NASHUA, NH
iheart.com

Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large

A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
BENNINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

Police investigate report of shots fired in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — There is a heavy police presence in downtown Nashua, according to officials. Nashua police said that they are responding to a shots fired call, according to a post on Twitter. They did not say what streets they are near. Officials said the situation is contained and...
NASHUA, NH
