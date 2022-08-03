City of Waynesboro Increases Sanitation Rates, Property Tax Rate Decreases

Read on waynecountynews.net
radionwtn.com
New County Mayor, Sheriff Re-elected In Benton County
Camden, Tenn.--Benton County voters elected a new County Mayor and re-elected its Sheriff. Mark Ward is the new County Mayor by a large margin, defeating current County Mayor Brett Lashlee as well as Challenger Randy Shannon, who had served as the Interim County Mayor while Lashlee was deployed overseas. Totals...
WBBJ
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
Resident says administrators have refused to fix housing issues
Multiple residents at the Tuscumbia Heights apartments have told News 19 that administrators are refusing to help them fix the issues in their housing.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
courieranywhere.com
Aug. 4 Hardin County election results
Counting of votes complete. County Commissioner, Dist. 1 (Vote for Two) County Commissioner, Dist. 2 (Vote for Two) County Commissioner, Dist. 3 (Vote for Two) County Commissioner, Dist. 4 (Vote for Two) •TJ Barker (R) – 156. •Kenny Harris (R) – 179. •Starla Shaw (I) – 134.
WBBJ
Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson responds to election night win
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson will serve a second term in the county. Hutcherson won the 2022 Chester County General Election against opponent Independent candidate Dwain Seaton. He says he is grateful to the voters for allowing him to continue to serve the county. “I’m...
radionwtn.com
Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Early Voting Results
Attorney Michael King is beating long-time Carroll County General Sessions Judge Larry Logan in early voting results. Carroll County Mayor: Joseph Butler (R), no opponent. 1843. County Commission District 1 (elect 3):. Patrick Lindsey (R),66. Frank Casteel (I), 22. Jimmy Halford (I), 99. Randy Long (I), 92. Darrell Ridgely (I)....
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
Ogles wins House race; Tennessee Dem gov bid still too early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles on Thursday won Tennessee’s bruising nine-candidate Republican primary for an open congressional seat in Nashville, setting up a November fight over a district the GOP redrew to improve its chances of picking up the seat from Democrats.
fox17.com
Maury County may close damaged road permanently instead of paying to fix it
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crumbling asphalt and a steep drop off greet neighbors along Hay Hollow road in Maury County. A tree along the road fell back in January, bringing three to four feet of asphalt down with it. Orange cones surround the missing chunk of road, while...
3 men wanted for escaping Alcorn County jail caught in Louisiana; 1 still on the run, sheriff says
ALCORN, Miss. — Three of the four inmates who escaped a Mississippi jail after reportedly cutting a hole in the roof were taken into custody in Louisiana Friday night. The inmates were identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wiginton. FOX13 has learned that Reyes, Sims,...
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
Woman burned in Tennessee River boat explosion
25-year-old Chasity Thompson from Lakeland, Tennessee is recovering at home after a weekend boating trip on the Tennessee River turned into a tragedy when an explosion and fire consumed a boat.
tippahnews.com
Four inmates escape from Alcorn County jail
Breaking; inmates cut hole in roof of jail and escape. In the early morning hours of August 5th 2022, The Alcorn County Jail discovered that the 4 inmates pictured below had cut a hole through the roof of the jail and were able to escape. The inmates are identified as...
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
waynecountynews.net
Nashville Woman Arrested for Theft, Accused of Wire Transfer Fraud
Rebecca Ann Pace, age 49, of Nashville, TN, was arrested on Thursday, August 28 on a charge of theft of property. The report filed by Captain Tim Beckham of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stated that on or about January 10, 2022, Pace knowingly received a wire transfer under false pretensions from the alleged victim in the amount of $28,000. The wire transfer was made from Wayne County Bank in Waynesboro, TN. Pace was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail on $50,000.00 bond.
WTVC
Former Hohenwald police officer arrested, charged with evidence tampering
LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Hohenwald police officer was arrested after an investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) found he tampered with evidence. On Thursday, 38-year-old Travis Koch was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail, according to TBI. Last month, TBI said they...
Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child
A man has been charged with chemically endangering his children and trafficking hydrocodone and oxycodone in Russellville.
