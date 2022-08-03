Read on romesentinel.com
Thomas P. Phelps
MARCY, NY — Thomas P. Phelps, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a short battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. Tom was born August 15, 1967, the youngest child of John and Rita Phelps. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended Morrisville College and LeMoyne College.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Donna Lee Hayes
Donna Lee Hayes went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 60. Donna was born on May 17, 1962, and was predeceased by her father, Joseph “Buddy” Urbanski, her mother, Beverly Jane Anderson, and her brother Thomas Urbanski.
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
Anna Strong: Hundreds turn out to honor 12-year-old who valiantly fought cancer
ILION, N.Y. -- Usually a motorcade indicates the presence of someone important. The one that wove its way through Mohawk and Ilion, in Herkimer County on Tuesday was no exception. "While she wasn't here physically, she was definitely here," said Ilion Mayor John Stephens. Hundreds of people gathered at Thruway...
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome
ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say
ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released. City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins. He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District. Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey...
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Wrong-way driver on I-81 causes 2-car crash before colliding head-on with truck towing boat
Syracuse, N.Y. — A driver traveling the wrong way north on Interstate 81 caused a two-car collision before crashing head-on into a truck towing a boat early Saturday morning in Syracuse, police said. Around 5:32 a.m., a car was traveling south on I-81 North near the I-690 East ramp...
Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students
ROME — The Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club, 6774 Lamphear Road, has announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarships. The club has awarded $3,000 to 11 students from seven area high schools. Since 1991, the Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club has awarded $188,775 in scholarships to 517 area...
Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins
Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
