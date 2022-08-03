ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Romesentinel.com

Thomas P. Phelps

MARCY, NY — Thomas P. Phelps, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a short battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. Tom was born August 15, 1967, the youngest child of John and Rita Phelps. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended Morrisville College and LeMoyne College.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donna Lee Hayes

Donna Lee Hayes went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 60. Donna was born on May 17, 1962, and was predeceased by her father, Joseph “Buddy” Urbanski, her mother, Beverly Jane Anderson, and her brother Thomas Urbanski.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge faces difficult decision at Syracuse woman’s sentencing (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 84; Low: 70. Thunderstorms today; hot weekend ahead. Forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: If space is what you’re looking for, this 6,000-square-foot ranch home on 24 acres should fit the bill. It’s also got five bedrooms, an in-ground pool, a spacious family room (shown) and lots more. Take a closer look. (Courtesy of Monica Browning Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?

Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shoplifting charged at Hannaford in Rome

ROME — A 34-year-old man is accused of trying to walk out of the Hannaford supermarket in Rome without paying for a shopping cart full of items, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Chad M. Croniser, of West Leyden, filled up a shopping cart with groceries and...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say

ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Police release name of teen who died at Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name of the teen who died Thursday at a Watertown home has been released. City police identified the boy as 13-year-old Jett Collins. He was a student in the South Jefferson Central School District. Police and ambulance personnel were called to 856 South Massey...
WATERTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Upstate New York historic site could benefit from Harriet Tubman coins

Harriet Tubman Home, Inc., has two years to prepare for what could be a sizable windfall. The passage of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act would be reason enough for the Auburn landmark’s leaders to celebrate. The legislation gives them one more: Half of the surcharges paid for the coins will be given to the Harriet Tubman Home.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...

