Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica. The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO