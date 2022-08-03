Three-Star OL Soane Faasolo Talks Husky Commitment, Preparations For Senior Season

Read on 247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Huskies Fall Camp Day 3 Practice Report
Seasonable temps returned to the Puget Sound region on Saturday, just in time for the Washington football team to don their shoulder pads. The players and coaches were amped up and went through a two-and-a-half hour practice on the Husky Stadium field. Dylan Morris took a vast majority of the...
When it Comes to Beer, The Northwest is King
If beer didn't exist, the Northwest would find it necessary to invent it. Maybe it's the grey skies of Seattle, or the snow-packed winters in Spokane, and the general... "weirdness" of Portland. Maybe it's the long stretches of wheat-fields, or desert, with not a neighbor in sight. Something about living...
5 Things you have to See to Believe in Washington State
Washington is filled with a lot of beauty, Mt.Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, the giant lakes, ocean shores, and even its giant cities. But there are other things in Washington you may have never seen for yourself. So we put together a list of the 5 must-see things in Washington. Some...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Stranger
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
Co-creator of game Cranium dies of COVID-19 in Seattle
Richard Tait, co-creator of the hit party game Cranium and a well-regarded Seattle entrepreneur, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 58. Known as the “Grand Poobah” in the Cranium offices, Tait, a native of Scotland, led the company until its 2008 sale to Hasbro for $77.5 million in 2008. Cranium was named Game of the Year five times by The Toy Association while Tait led the company.
seattleschild.com
Look up! Blue Angels practice and air show schedule 2022
The Blue Angels are back in town for Seafair. When they are in the air you won’t be able to avoid hearing the deafening jet engines of these seven planes flying overhead as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron perform their acrobatic stunts, maneuvers, and formations over Lake Washington. The performance will include the new Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet Jet, which is said to be bigger, louder and faster than ever.
capitolhillseattle.com
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Cleveland High principal reaches settlement with Seattle Public Schools
SEATTLE — The former principal forced out of Seattle’s Cleveland High School has resigned and reached a more than $200K settlement with the school district, according to the Seattle Times. The newspaper reported that Catherine Brown agreed to the deal in exchange for dropping any damage, discrimination or...
The Stranger
Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?
Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
restaurantdive.com
Seattle passes permanent 15% delivery fee cap with exceptions
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed a law capping delivery fees charged to operators by third-party delivery platforms at 15% of the order total, Wednesday. The fee cap, however, allows delivery platforms to charge more to restaurants that request other services, like marketing. The law further stipulates that third-party delivery companies...
q13fox.com
Missing Renton man found dead
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0