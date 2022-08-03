Read on hiddenremote.com
Related
8 new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week (August 8)
We have reached the beginning of the week, which we all hate, but it also means loads of new content is hitting the streaming giant. So, like we do each and every week, we’re sharing all the new Netflix movies and shows debuting beginning the week of August 8, 2022.
How many episodes are in Locke and Key season 3?
Locke and Key season 3 is coming to Netflix this week, and you’ll want to spend a day binge-watching. How many episodes are in the new season?. The time is almost here to say goodbye to the Locke siblings. We’ll finally get all the answers about the keys, and we’ll see who the Lockes and their friends will work together to protect the world from the demons looking to gather the keys together and take over the world.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0