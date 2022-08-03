Locke and Key season 3 is coming to Netflix this week, and you’ll want to spend a day binge-watching. How many episodes are in the new season?. The time is almost here to say goodbye to the Locke siblings. We’ll finally get all the answers about the keys, and we’ll see who the Lockes and their friends will work together to protect the world from the demons looking to gather the keys together and take over the world.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO