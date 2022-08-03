Kidnapped girl, 12, escapes captivity and leads police to 2 dead bodies

Read on www.sfgate.com
SFGate
One Dead, Three Wounded In Two Separate Oakland Shootings Saturday
OAKLAND (BCN) Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15...
SFGate
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
SFGate
Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
SFGate
Man Arrested In Connection With Assault, Making Criminal Threats
PALO ALTO (BCN) A man on parole was arrested Wednesday in Palo Alto after he reportedly threatened a grocery store employee, police said. Luis Enrique Cruz, 32, of Mountain View, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault, resisting arrest and on a parole violation, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
SFGate
Police arrest driver in deadly California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole...
SFGate
Man Pleads Guilty To 2 Counts Of First-Degree Murder For 2021 Shooting Deaths
KING CITY (BCN) A Sureno street gang member has pleaded guilty to the murder of two people in King City in 2021, Monterey County prosecutors said this week. Raul Lucas, 21, of Salinas, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang, according to the District Attorney's Office.
SFGate
Police Arrest Burglary Suspect Moments After He Fled Scene When Resident Surprised Him In The Act
PALO ALTO (BCN) Palo Alto police arrested a 35-year-old San Jose man Monday afternoon on suspicion of attempted burglary. Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in process at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street in the city's University South neighborhood.
SFGate
Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
