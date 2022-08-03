Read on romesentinel.com
William G. Hazzard, Jr.
William (Bill) George Hazzard Jr., 82, of Oriskany Falls, passed away July 31, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. He was born November 14, 1939, in Rome NY to William and Mary Radell Hazzard, and attended Oriskany Falls Schools. Bill worked as a farmer running the Hinman farm on Rt. 12, Waterville, NY for many years before moving west to Oklahoma where he got his CDL and drove truck. Bill was married twice; first to Ruth (Sharon) E. Brockhurst with whom he shared 3 children and 2 stepdaughters; second to Joan King with whom he shared 2 stepdaughters.
Thomas P. Phelps
MARCY, NY — Thomas P. Phelps, 54, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, after a short battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma. Tom was born August 15, 1967, the youngest child of John and Rita Phelps. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and attended Morrisville College and LeMoyne College.
Donna Lee Hayes
Donna Lee Hayes went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Fort Worth Texas at the age of 60. Donna was born on May 17, 1962, and was predeceased by her father, Joseph “Buddy” Urbanski, her mother, Beverly Jane Anderson, and her brother Thomas Urbanski.
Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen
Kristen Ann (Cianfrocco) Christensen 43, formerly of Rome, NY passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on July 15, 2022. Kristen was born on April 10, 1979, in Rome Hospital to Leonard and Lorraine Cianfrocco. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1997, and shortly thereafter attended Vidal Sassoon Academy, Santa Monica, CA, where she studied to become a hair stylist and colorist. Kristen had a passion for making her clients feel their very best and enjoyed working at salons in Los Angeles for the past 20 years. In addition, Kristen previously worked at SM-UCLA Medical Center ER and was currently at the West LA VA Hospital in the sleep study department.
Genevieve Lillian Garofalo
Genevieve Lillian Garofalo, born on March 16, 1936, passed away on July 19, 2022. Gen was an East Rome girl, who graduated from RFA in 1954 and moved to Ventura, California, to join her family. She was a devoted daughter to Frank and Sophie Garofalo. Gen was a fun-loving friend,...
Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club awards scholarships to several area students
ROME — The Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club, 6774 Lamphear Road, has announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarships. The club has awarded $3,000 to 11 students from seven area high schools. Since 1991, the Stanwix Veterans & Men’s Club has awarded $188,775 in scholarships to 517 area...
New community services director in Madison County an advocate for elderly, disabled
William Nicholson joins Community Action Partnership as community services director, bringing decades of experience in human services, from direct care to program administration. Whether operating residential sites for folks with intellectual disabilities, congregate centers for psychiatric rehabilitation, or most recently facilitating self-directed home-care programs for elderly and disabled persons, CAP...
Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
East Utica Classic Golf Tournament this weekend
The 12th annual East Utica Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for this weekend. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a shotgun start at Valley View Golf Course in Utica. Tournament officials said proceeds from the event will be going to its main beneficiary, Harlow Hallam,...
View offers watercolor workshops
OLD FORGE — View, the Center for Arts and Culture, 3273 Route 28, will have members of the Central New York Watercolor Society once again lead the annual watercolor workshops that coincide with the opening of the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors. Instructors include Sharon Burke from Clinton,...
Sports agate — Aug 4, 2022
Low Gross: Pat Mayne, Cedar Lake & Michelle VanSlyke, Cedar Lake, 77. Low Net: Holly Harlow, Crestwood, 67, Kathy Garbooshian, Crestwood, 68, Barb Nacewicz, Crestwood, 69. Low Gross: Debby Hepburn, Seven Oaks, 88. Low Net: Cindy Kosuda, Stonebridge, 68, Diane Williams, Cedar Lake, 69, Bev Morrissey, Cedar Lake & Nancy...
Oneida County exec announces consolidation challenge
UTICA — Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced on Wednesday the Oneida County Consolidation Challenge, an incentive program to improve the efficiencies of municipal government. As part of the challenge, the county will double the first-year’s savings of an intermunicipal consolidation. “Long-term, real consolidation has always...
False alarm for reported plane crash
VIENNA — A reported plane crash in the Vienna and Sylvan Beach area was found to be a false alarm Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sylvan Beach Fire Dept. A possible crash was reported to 911 at about 12:45 p.m. in the area northeast of Sylvan Beach, prompting several fire departments and Mercy Flight helicopter to start searching.
