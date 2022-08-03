Carroll County Supervisors Approve New Signage For Fricke Building

The Storm Lake Police Department reports a Texas man was taken into custody this (Friday) morning on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and intent to commit sexual abuse. At approximately 12:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn motel on the north side of Storm Lake in response to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had sustained multiple knife wounds to the face and legs. Their investigation determined the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Miguel Garcia Montelongo of Monte Alto, Texas, had invited the victim into his hotel room and offered them drugs. When the victim refused to take them, Montelongo armed himself with a large knife and attacked. Authorities allege he also attempted to sexually assault the victim while in the room. The victim was able to escape from Montelongo and located a bystander to contact law enforcement. Officers found Montelongo in his room and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for attempted murder, a class B felony, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, class C felonies, going armed with intent, willful injury, and assault causing serious injury, class D felonies, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. As of Friday afternoon, Montelongo remained in custody on a $62,000 bond. The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO