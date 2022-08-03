Carroll County Supervisors Approve New Signage For Fricke Building

Read on www.1380kcim.com
Related
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Leaders Nearing End Of Search For New Library Director
Carroll city officials are nearing the end of their search for a new library director. The library’s former leader, Rachel Van Erdewyk, left in May, and two staff members, Parveen Karim and Judy Behm, have been serving as interim directors over the summer. However, City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says he is optimistic the city will be ready to name the next library director by the beginning of September. As of Friday, city officials had not released the candidates’ names, but an announcement is expected soon, as a public meet-and-greet is planned for Aug. 14.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Consider Cemetery Funding And Human Trafficking Coalition Membership At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for their next regularly scheduled weekly meeting with only a few items of note on the docket. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at the county courthouse. It opens with a continuation of a discussion held at a previous meeting. The Dedham Cemetery board of trustees is requesting funding from the county to help maintain the more than the 150-year-old cemetery. The supervisors then move on to the secondary roads report from County Engineer Zac Andersen and the quarterly report from Recorder Ashten Wittrock. The board will also discuss membership in the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Human Trafficking Coalition, property transfers, and committee reports. Again, Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. It will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to attend remotely, along with the full agenda, can be found included below.
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Invites Builders To Apply As Carroll Launches Latest Housing Incentive
Carroll city officials are optimistic their latest housing incentive program will spur new construction within the community. According to City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver, Carroll’s housing stock has struggled for years to keep up with market demands and is stifling economic growth opportunities. At their meeting last month, the Carroll City Council approved a new infill housing program to motivate contractors to build in town.
1380kcim.com
IA-37 Closed Near Earling Beginning Aug. 8
Iowa Highway 37 in northern Shelby County will be closed for five days starting next week for a joint Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and BNSF Railway crossing reconstruction project. Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, IA-37 on the east side of Earling will be closed through Saturday, Aug. 13, weather permitting. Motorists will need to use the marked detour route along County Roads M-16 and F-32 and U.S. Highway 59 for the project’s duration. Iowa travel information is available 24/7 by calling 511 or logging on to www.511ia.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
Police and fire responded early Friday. A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Dewitt police asking for help identifying person involved in car burglaries. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT. The DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
City of Storm Lake working to remove dead fish from lake
The City of Storm Lake has released a possible plan of action for the dead fish that have been appearing in and around the lake.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge To Add Cameras in Area Plagued By Recent Crimes
One of the biggest aids in helping to solve and prosecute crimes is video evidence, and that is what the city of Fort Dodge is planning on investing more in as it moves to phase two in a high crime area. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1380kcim.com
The 2022 Sweet Corn Daze Starting Friday In Rockwell City
The 2022 Sweet Corn Daze in Rockwell City is fast approaching, and organizers have changed up this year’s event. Theresa Hilders, with the Rockwell City Chamber, says the festivities are always held in downtown Rockwell City, and they have expanded for this year as everything gets kicked off tomorrow (Friday). She adds the main event every year is the eating of sweet corn.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
1380kcim.com
Lake View Man Thrown From Motorcycle After Striking Deer
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports a Lake View man sustained serious injuries after striking a deer with his motorcycle early Tuesday morning. According to law enforcement, 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on Sierra Avenue about seven miles north of Sac City at approximately 1:22 a.m. when the 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a deer in the roadway. Peterson was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Sac County Emergency Medical Services transported him to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. The motorcycle, which came to rest in the east ditch, sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Tuhn Sentenced to Prison for Two February Incidents
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to prison for a couple of incidents. According to court documents, 43-year-old Richard Tuhn pled guilty to a Class D Felony for dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Tuhn also pled guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He was sentenced to two years in prison. Finally, Tuhn pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of marijuana and was sentenced to six months in prison. Additionally, the no contact order with the victim has been lifted. Court documents show each prison sentence is to be served concurrently.
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
1380kcim.com
Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize
A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
tricountytimes.com
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Authorities Charge Texas Man With Attempted Murder, Other Felonies After Friday Morning Fight At Motel
The Storm Lake Police Department reports a Texas man was taken into custody this (Friday) morning on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and intent to commit sexual abuse. At approximately 12:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Budget Inn motel on the north side of Storm Lake in response to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had sustained multiple knife wounds to the face and legs. Their investigation determined the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Miguel Garcia Montelongo of Monte Alto, Texas, had invited the victim into his hotel room and offered them drugs. When the victim refused to take them, Montelongo armed himself with a large knife and attacked. Authorities allege he also attempted to sexually assault the victim while in the room. The victim was able to escape from Montelongo and located a bystander to contact law enforcement. Officers found Montelongo in his room and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for attempted murder, a class B felony, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, class C felonies, going armed with intent, willful injury, and assault causing serious injury, class D felonies, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. As of Friday afternoon, Montelongo remained in custody on a $62,000 bond. The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista County Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.
KCCI.com
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
Comments / 0