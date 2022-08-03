Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Use your electronics to lure in stripers that are biting down deep

Local bass angler Eric Aldrich poses with a fish he caught. - photo by For The Times

Lake Lanier’s water level continues to slowly fall.

The water level is at 1,069.19 feet or 1.81 feet below a full pool of 1,071.

Lake surface temperatures are in the upper 80s.

Lake Lanier’s water is fairly clear in all locations.

The rivers and creeks will get stained to muddy after strong thunderstorms, then usually clear quickly after the storms leave.

Bass: The best fishing has been best in the afternoons when dam generation is occurring or also during active feeding times throughout the day.

During these active feeding periods, the fish will come up to hit topwater plugs or subsurface lures like a Jerk Shad or on small swimbaits, fished around main lake brush piles that are 25-45 feet deep.

They’re also some good fish relating to the timberlines, but they can be a little tough to find because the timber fields are so large on the lake.

Our best bites are still coming on the dropshot rig, fished around the same deeper brush.

We’re still using a Lanier Baits tri-colored worm on an 18-24 inch leader.

One thing that has helped us is to position the worm at the bottom of the leader with a very small tag between the hook and the weight.

This allows the worm to get deeper where a lot of fish are trapping these baits against the lake bottom.

We position our boat above the brush and drop down to fish we see on our electronics.

We’ve also caught some bigger fish by casting over the brush with a Georgia Blade jig or a Senko on a Gamakatsu alien head jig head.

Cast your baits over the brush.

Allow them to fall past it, then work them through the branches, while waiting for the slight tick that indicates a bite.

After dark, we’ve stuck with working the Jig around brush and added a Georgia Premium Night Spinnerbait to the mix to coach bites from bigger spotted bass after dark.

Striper fishing is good for anglers who can use their electronics to find the larger schools of stripers down deep.

Sometimes we get lucky and land on the school, but most of the times this is a searching game with your electronics.

Because the fish are scattered, trolling can be a great way to try to locate them.

Use 8-10 colors of lead core line and a large SPRO two-ounce Bucktail and troll at 2-3 mph around the main lake creek mouths.

Many anglers are trolling exclusively which can be a good idea. Make sure to keep some live herring or a large spoon on a drop line at all times for any large schools that appear on your electronic screen.

Live herring on downlines is still the best technique for numbers but you have to be around fish.

The stripers are not going to just come to you.

You’ll have to go to them, so don’t bother dropping bait until you find fish.

Lively herring are essential for downline success, so make sure to check with them bait store and find the correct amount of ice and salt to keep your baits lively.

Also use a heavy two-ounce weight on your drop lines to ensure your herring get through the warmer water surface layers down to the deeper cooler layers below the thermocline.

Crappie fishing has been a little slow during the day.

The main reason for this is that the fish are deep at around 25-35 feet where most anglers have a harder time catching them on light tackle and small jigs.

Anglers who are adept at this technique can still catch plenty for the freezer.

After dark the fish have been a little more willing to bite around dock lights and lighted bridge pilings.

Use small crappy jigs or downline live native spot tails minnows for the best success.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.