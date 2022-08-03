ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver

By Jojo Girard
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man Has Cool Job Touring the U.S. in the Wienermobile

Whenever you see a 27 foot long hotdog driving down the road -- it gets your attention. Oscar Mayer has been promoting their hotdogs with their Wienermobile for decades. Just a handful of lucky individuals are hired to be a "hotdogger" -- the person who drives the giant hotdog to the different events around the country. A Michigan man is one of those twelve "hotdoggers".
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Waterford Township, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
97.9 WGRD

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
97.9 WGRD

Can You Legally Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Michigan?

It's sad enough when your "good old boy" crosses the Rainbow Bridge, so you certainly don't need additional grief from the law. The good news is, here in Michigan, it is perfectly okay to drop your pet into a grave on your property, but the caveat to this law is you have to do it fairly quickly.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan
Person
Bruno Mars
97.9 WGRD

The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon

For those from St. Joseph, all that's left of Brunke’s Saloon is stories and legend. In fact, physically there is nothing left of the saloon. The plot of land at 115 North State Street was later turned into the Home Restaurant and now is just a parking lot. But nearly 120 years ago, there was a deadly bar fight that shocked the town, over a matter of only $2. The owner of the saloon, Amos Brunke had apparently made an enemy when he decided not to give a loan of $2 to a local kid, Lee Shearer. Back in 1902, this was cause for a scrap, which is exactly what happened. While arguments flared, Amos' brother Henry came up from behind Lee and attacked him, as this historical article recalls:
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
97.9 WGRD

You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan

Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Waterford School#Singing School Bus Driver
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy