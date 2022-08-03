SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO