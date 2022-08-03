Read on www.westcentralsbest.com
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal hears arguments in Mayor Perkins disqualification
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attorney for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins argued to a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Friday his mistake on his candidacy filing should not rule him out of running for re-election. "That's not what the legislature intended," attorney Scott Bickford told the judges...
Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins may not have to wait long to find out if his disqualification from this year's Mayoral race will stand. Later this morning, Friday August 5th, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals will hear his case. This hearing will be a three judge panel, which will feature...
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
Perkins appeal to be heard Friday morning
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal will take up Mayor Adrian Perkins disqualification appeal during at hearing set for 11 a.m. Friday. Attorneys on both sides have until 3 p.m. Thursday to file briefs with the court. The panel has 24 hours after the hearing to rule since matters related to candidate challenges are on an expedited time frame.
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
Former SPD captain accused of filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former captain with the Shreveport Police Department has been accused of falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Capt. James Tipton called the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on...
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes...
Shreveport Man Sentenced on Federal Charge of Second Degree Murder of U.S. Postal Service Employee
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
Vivian man sentenced for assaulting postal carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Vivian man has been sentenced to federal prison for assaulting a postal carrier, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 11 years, five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Bodcau Dam Road closed to repair levee washout
BENTON, La. -- Bodcau Dam Road between Ben Durden Road and Duck Dam Road has been closed while contractors for the Corp of Engineers make repairs to washouts on the levee section of the roadway. Bodcau officials said visitors from the south may still be able to access the recreation...
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
Railroad crash sets big rig on fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Burglary Suspects (VIDEO)
On July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. Air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary. The suspect arrived and fled the scene in a 2008 GMC Envoy LA tag 105FHS.
