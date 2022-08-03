Save £160 on vacuum cleaners, mops & air purifiers in the Shark Sale

This year, the summer sales have pulled no punches, with huge discounts and record low prices on popular products, like tablets, air conditioners and TVs.

One of the big sellers from the Amazon Prime Day sale (which took place in July) were Shark vacuum cleaners. If you missed out on these deals, Shark has just launched its summer sale event, helping you save hundreds of pounds on its award-winning range of floorcare and cleaning products.

In the Shark sale, shoppers can save up to £160 on Shark’s popular upright, cordless, cylinder and handheld vacuum cleaners, plus cheap prices on its steam clean mops, hair dryers and air purifiers. Vacuum cleaners can be a little expensive, so if you’re looking for a new cleaning set-up or a replacement for your old vacuum, the Shark sale is the perfect place to look.

Shark is arguably the best vacuum cleaner brand on the market today. Compared to its competitors, Shark vacuums are well built, keenly priced and packed full of cleaning features, including its innovative Anti Hair Wrap technology and DuoClean floorheads.

At T3, we’ve tested and reviewed many vacuum cleaners in our time and have found Shark to have some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners and best handheld vacuum cleaners in its repertoire. Overall, Shark vacuums and home cleaning products are high quality, reliable and there are plenty of options for you to choose from.

To help you find the best offers from the Shark sale , we’ve rounded up the top 5 deals you can shop right now – keep reading for all the details.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum NZ850UKT: was £369.99, now £219.99 at Shark

Get 40% off the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum NZ850UKT in the Shark sale. This vacuum holds the top spot in our best Shark vacuum cleaners guide and we were most impressed with its powerful cleaning performance, large emptying bin and its ability to work over multiple floor types. While this vacuum is corded, it features a bendy tube that can get into the hard-to-reach areas, plus its ‘Powered Lift Away’ feature turns it into a cylinder vacuum to clean the stairs, curtains and upholstery. View Deal

Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ201UK: was £379.99, now £259.99 at Shark

The Shark Classic Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ201UK has been given a generous £120 price cut at Shark. This cordless vacuum cleaner is incredibly versatile, as it works on all floor types and can go from cordless mode to handheld mode seamlessly. It uses Anti Hair Wrap technology that removes hair from the brush roll while you hoover, and it comes with Pet Tools to effectively tidy up your pets hair. View Deal

Shark DuoClean & Anti Hair Wrap Bagless Cylinder Vacuum CZ500UK: was £329.99, now £169.99 at Shark

Save £160 on the Shark DuoClean Bagless Cylinder Vacuum CZ500UK – the biggest discount available in the Shark sale. This cylinder vacuum cleaner uses powerful dynamic technology to effectively suck up all dirt and debris for a deep and professional clean. It’s lightweight, comes with 3 cleaning modes and suction settings and has an LED smart display. View Deal

Shark Air Purifier 4 HE400UK: was £279.99, now £179.99 at Shark

The Shark Air Purifier 4 uses 4-fan technology to clean air by removing allergens, bacteria, mould and dust from it and circulating it throughout the room. Now with £100 taken off its original price, the Shark Air Purifier 4 is now just £179.99, and while it’s not designed to cool your home, it can help improve your indoor air quality and overall comfort during hot days. View Deal

Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer: was £229.99, now £179.99 at Shark

Save £50 on the Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler. Ideal for all hair types, the Shark Style iQ uses intelligent heat and airflow settings for fast and healthy drying. This hair dryer comes with concentrator and diffuser attachments, so you can easily dry and style your hair with one simple device. View Deal

If you’re looking for extra deals on Shark products, you can also get up to 40% off Shark vacuum cleaners and steam mops at Amazon . And for more money off your purchases at Shark, check out the latest Shark discount codes .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.