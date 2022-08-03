Read on www.svvoice.com
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
Annual Cal Golf Tournament Set For Sept. 12
BERKELEY – With the 2022-23 academic year and collegiate golf season right around the corner, Alex and Marie Shipman Director of Men's Golf Walter Chun announced that the 42nd Cal Golf Fundraiser will be held on Sept. 12 at Ruby Hill Golf Club. The annual tournament continues to be...
Bay Area Batmobile buyer bows out of scheduled interview with ABC7 News I-Team
Anagnostou's attorney, Majeed Samara, told ABC7 News he was concerned about discussing evidence during a criminal investigation and that his client has been getting harassing phone calls and texts, some threatening.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
Briarwood Little League Snack Shack Vandalized
“The snack shack really is the heart of all little league. Yeah, they play baseball, but you know what? Every kid wants to go to the snack bar,” said Briarwood Little League President Dan O’Connor. It was a shocking discovery. On Wednesday morning (Aug. 3), O’Connor received a...
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Pedestrian killed by Caltrain in Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Caltrain reported its eighth fatality this year Thursday when northbound train #705 killed someone at the Santa Clara station, according to an email from the transit agency. The train struck the pedestrian at 8:06 a.m. Emergency personnel were on scene, and trains stopped in the area. There are delays on SB106, […]
SJSU Hires Keplinger as Assistant Coach, Promotes Walker to Associate Head Coach
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Mat Keplinger has been named San José State assistant baseball coach and Thomas Walker has been promoted to associate head coach, head coach Brad Sanfilippo announced on Thursday. Keplinger comes to the Spartans from the University of San Francisco where he was most recently the interim head coach. Keplinger led the Dons to a 28-29 record including a win over No. 17 Gonzaga.
UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty
Cain Velasquez tried to kill a suspected pedophile who molested one of Velasquez’s 4-year-old family members inside a daycare, according to prosecutors.
MacDonald Football: Former Bruins Coach to Lead New Program
There will be a new high school in town this fall and with it, a new football program. The Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD) is opening the new Kathleen MacDonald High School in the northern part of Santa Clara. In year one, the school will be freshman only and administrators expect an enrollment total in the low 200s for the inaugural 2022-23 campaign.
Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)
Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
How to See the Pebble Beach Concours and Monterey Car Week without Leaving Home
Each year, a panel of self-proclaimed experts denies 800 very wealthy people the right to park their old cars on a lawn. They're denied entry to the nation's most exclusive car show, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For the rest of us, we might feel bad that we're scrolling instead of strolling the fabled lawn. It's true that a few of us from Car and Driver will be there to report back on all the action and the cars, because it's what we do. And again this year, we'll also be live-blogging the entire weekend here on our site.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
