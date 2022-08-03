Read on www.maderatribune.com
Madera Tribune
Attempted murder in Courthouse Park
The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
Fresno nonprofit robbed, vandalized by same criminals 3 times in last 6 months
'They are stealing from the children': Volunteers with Fresno Moose Lodge 445 are frustrated and fed up after being targeted by brazen burglars multiple times.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
New King's County Sheriff's Office headquarters completed
After years of securing funds, planning and building, the Kings County Sheriff's Office will be moving into its new headquarters building starting Monday.
kingsriverlife.com
Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized
The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
On second thought: Jury convicts Fresno barber of 2nd-degree murder
A Fresno barber is now a convicted murderer after a jury's verdict in his second trial for killing a co-worker at Colima's Fade Shop.
Madera Tribune
Obituary: Ron Truhitte
Ronnie Lee Truhitte was born in Madera, California, March 29, 1952, to Bobby Lee and Wanda Lou Truhitte. He graduated from Madera High School in 1970 as an esteemed football player and wrestler. He then went on to Fresno City College, where he played football and met the love of his life, Marty Masini, in the cafeteria. Ron and Marty were married on June 3rd, 1972, in Fresno, California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California barber, once acquitted of murder, convicted of killing co-worker by new jury
Luis Daniel Lopez, a Fresno barber who was acquitted in February of first-degree murder for the May 2021 death of Alex Solorio, 23, was not as fortunate Wednesday as a new jury found him guilty of second-degree murder. Lopez, 31, could receive a maximum of 16-years-to-life for the stabbing death...
Oakhurst man sentenced for Jan. 6 officer assault
WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – An Oakhurst man was sentenced Friday to two years for assaulting officers during the January 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors say his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress to certify the count of electoral votes to the presidential election. According to court documents, Ricky Christopher […]
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
KMJ
Driver Killed Following Collision On McKinley Avenue In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
Fresno police looking for 13-year-old girl last seen 6 days ago
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Fresno police are asking for your help to find Shailene Maldonado, who went missing after being last seen at a friend's home in the area of Fruit and Ashlan.
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
Suspected DUI driver flips vehicle near Downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver is facing charges of allegedly driving under the influence after flipping her vehicle Friday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and 4th Street. Police say the driver, a woman in her 50s, was driving the wrong way on Belmont […]
Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
