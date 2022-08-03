WRAPUP 8-Ukrainian grain ship heads through safe waters, but economy is still in doldrums

Read on www.agriculture.com
WRAPUP 7-Ukraine seeks to extend shipping safe passage deal beyond grain
ISTANBUL/KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The July 22 deal marked...
GRAINS-Grains ease with Ukraine exports, economy in focus
* Three more grain vessels to depart from Ukraine * Trading cautious as U.S. jobs data awaited for economy gauge (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures edged lower on Friday, curbed by news of further grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine and investor caution over the economy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Mixed weather for U.S. crops and signs of renewed import demand this week helped limit losses, traders said. Financial markets were subdued as participants awaited July U.S. jobs figures amid persisting worries over an economic downturn. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.48% at $7.78-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT. CBOT corn was down 0.08% at $6.05-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans inched down 0.08% to $14.17-1/2 a bushel. Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, the organisation arranging the operation said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from Odesa on Monday, while a vessel bound for Ukraine was being inspected on Friday in Turkey under a safe-passage agreement aimed at easing food supply tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resumption of Ukrainian maritime trade has weighed on grain price this week, with Chicago wheat hitting a six-month low, although brisk international wheat demand and chatter of Chinese interest in U.S. soybeans has lent some support. "Wheat prices are cheap, given the current tight supply situation, and we see strong demand coming from key importers," said one Singapore-based trader. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 778.75 -3.75 -0.48 770.75 1.04 CBOT corn 605.75 -0.50 -0.08 593.25 2.11 CBOT soy 1417.50 -0.25 -0.02 1339.25 5.84 Paris wheat 341.75 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 23.49 Paris maize untraded 226.00 Paris rape 645.00 -3.50 -0.54 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 88.02 -0.52 -0.59 75.21 17.03 Euro/dlr 1.02 0.00 -0.13 1.1368 -10.01 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)
UPDATE 2-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
Ukraine buries agricultural 'titan' killed in missile strike
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Orthodox chants of mourning resounded in a packed central Kyiv cathedral on Friday as Ukraine buried an agricultural tycoon with his wife after they were killed in a missile strike that hit his home last weekend. Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, co-founder and director of one of Ukraine's...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, traders and ministry say
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with the average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA and the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The union's statement said the volume included 12.6 million tonnes...
Three ships plan to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday -Turkish minister
ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said there are plans for three ships to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday under the deal to unblock the country's grain exports, his ministry said on Thursday. Akar also said an empty ship was expected to head towards...
Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
Ukraine grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23 season
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports were down 48.6% year on year at 1.23 million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Indonesia to boost sorghum, corn production to secure grain supplies
JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand the cultivation of sorghum and corn to help secure grain supplies, with global imports of wheat disrupted by the war in Ukraine, a senior cabinet minister said on Thursday. The Southeast Asian country mostly consumes rice as a staple food, but it...
UPDATE 1-Syrian ship with grain Ukraine says was stolen leaves Lebanon
(Adds details, background) Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian ship which Ukraine says is carrying grain stolen by invading Russian forces left Lebanon on Thursday en route to Syria, a Lebanese minister said. The Laodicea had docked in Lebanon's Tripoli port on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley...
Ukraine could start exports of new wheat crop via ports in September - official
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said on Friday. Ukraine hopes in several months to increase shipments of grain through the route to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month from 1 million tonnes expected in August, the official, Taras Vysotskiy, said. Such volumes will allow Ukraine to receive enough funds so it does not have to reduce its sowing plans, the official said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 2-Russia may limit seed imports -Interfax
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed that the government limits seed imports by setting up quotas, aiming to stimulate domestic production, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying on Friday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has long aimed to become less dependent on imported...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian...
ASIA RICE-Scant rainfall lifts India export rates
* Market trying to adjust to potential output loss- Indian trader. * New supply expected to enter market next week- Bangkok trader. * Vietnamese prices at $395-$400/t vs $395-$413/t last week. By Ashitha Shivaprasad. Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rice export prices from top exporter India edged higher this week as...
Ukraine expects first vessel to arrive to collect grain on Friday - official
KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish bulk carrier is expected to arrive in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday and will be the first vessel to arrive at a Ukrainian port during Russia's invasion, a spokesperson for the regional administration of Odesa said. "The Turkish bulk...
