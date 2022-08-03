Fed’s Daly: 3.4% a ‘reasonable place’ to get to by year end on rates

Read on wibqam.com
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
The Fed will have to 'break this economy' to tame inflation after the strong jobs report, Mohamed El-Erian says
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Friday jobs report will force the Federal Reserve's hand. While the report showed signs of labor-market strength, it also means the Fed will have to "break the economy" to tame inflation, he noted. The central bank is "going to have to somehow break this...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed needs to hike rates to at least 4% to get inflation under control
Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates to 4% or above as it tries to tame soaring prices. "A neutral rate of 2.25 to 2.5% makes no sense in a world with 9%, 6% or even 4% inflation," he said. Bond and stock markets have rallied prematurely, according to the Pershing Square Capital founder.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
The economy right now is the Fed's 'worst nightmare' and there's a 50% chance of a global recession, Citi economist says
"The recent economic data has been the central bank's worst nightmare," Citi's chief economist said. He says it'll be hard for the Fed to fix low global demand and high inflation at the same time. Citi economists peg the odds of a global recession at 50%. The economic outlook isn't...
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The recent stock market rally is at odds with economic data, Mohamed El-Erian says. "The market is not the economy," El-Erian said, noting that global economic outlook remains gloomy. He attributed the rally to a comment from Powell that caused investors to believe the Fed would soon slow rate hikes.
CNBC
Dollar slips as before U.S. jobs data as markets digest Fed Hawkishness
The dollar eased against most major currencies on Thursday as support from the Federal Reserve's hawkish messaging subsided a day before hotly anticipated U.S. jobs data, even as pessimism about a protracted recession ebbed. The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by the most since 1995, but the...
Powell warns that path to avoiding recession has 'narrowed' as Fed hikes rates
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pulled the trigger on another supersized interest rate hike, ushering in an end to easy money policies in its bid to battle the worst inflation since Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Fed officials increased rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing their main policy rate...
CNBC
Mortgage rates fall sharply after negative GDP report and Fed's latest hike
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.22% on Thursday from 5.54% on Wednesday. "This is an exceptionally fast drop!" wrote Matthew Graham of Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell even further Friday to 5.13%. The slide in mortgage rates came after a negative GDP report...
Wall Street is making big bets that the Fed will cut interest rates next year and boost stocks — they could be in for a rude awakening
Wall Street and the Fed are at an impasse, and the solution will almost surely hurt investors. Stocks recently surged on hopes that the central bank will start cutting rates in 2023. But Fed officials have clarified that the hiking cycle is far from over. Wall Street and the Federal...
Ex-Fed insider: A full-blown recession is 'almost certainly' coming
The Federal Reserve's war on inflation will eventually kill the economic recovery from Covid-19, former Fed official Bill Dudley warns.
Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 3, 2022: Rates flat
Across loan types, Tuesday mortgage rates were largely flat, though some averages declined. The flagship 30-year average held steady Tuesday, after dropping Monday to its lowest mark since late May. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.26% 5.58%. FHA 30-Year Fixed 5.23% 5.73%. Jumbo...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
etftrends.com
U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook
U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
International Business Times
Fed Staff Say Balance Sheet Runoff Could Strain Treasury Market
Two new analyses from Federal Reserve staff have concluded that strains in the U.S. Treasury market could complicate the central bank's plans to reduce its balance sheet by amplifying the effect of those reductions on financial markets and raising interest rates more than anticipated. The papers, from researchers at the...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
srnnews.com
U.S. dollar posts broad gains after unexpectedly strong jobs data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rallied across the board on Friday, notching its biggest daily percentage gain since mid-June against the yen, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report suggested the Federal Reserve may need to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the near term. The U.S. dollar index,...
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
