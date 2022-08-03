Liv Morgan Reveals Which Top WWE Superstar She Had A Crush On

For decades Vince McMahon has been directing the course of WWE, but now that he’s retired and a new regime is in charge changes are being made. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and according to PWInsider, T-Bar may be getting repackaged under the new regime. It’s not clear at this point in time exactly what that could mean, but there’s been speculated that T-Bar could once again start working under the name he previously used in NXT, Dominik Dijakovic.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO