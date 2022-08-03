Liv Morgan Reveals Which Top WWE Superstar She Had A Crush On

Read on stillrealtous.com
Rhea Ripley Responds To Fan Who Says She’s Transforming Into A Male
Rhea Ripley has been climbing the ladder in WWE for years now and she’s established herself as force to be reckoned with. Ripley has dominated the competition and during her time with the company she’s managed to win the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
Backstage News On Why Kevin Owens And Other WWE Stars Have Been Off TV
Kevin Owens was absent from WWE Raw last week, but with Triple H now taking over WWE creative fans have wondered if the change could be a good thing for Owens. Fightful Select reports that they haven’t heard anything about Owens being injured. Instead it’s being reported that creative plans are being cooked up for Kevin Owens moving forward.
Road Dogg Reacts To Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
For decades Vince McMahon had the final say on WWE creative, but the company has been going through some major changes since Vince McMahon retired, and Triple H has assumed all responsibilities in regard to creative. SummerSlam was the first big premium live event with Triple H in charge and...
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years, but with a new regime in charge fans have wondered who could return to the company in the future. Fightful Select is now reporting that former NXT Champion Karrion Kross had been discussed as a name of interest for a possible WWE return.
Bryan Danielson On When He Found Out Claudio Castagnoli Was Signed With AEW
Bryan Danielson had to spend a few months sitting on the sidelines after he suffered an injury during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, and he had to be replaced at Forbidden Door. Bryan was replaced by Claudio Castagnoli, and it sounds like Claudio’s debut came together in an interesting way.
Current WWE Star Teases Return Of Old Ring Name
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of NXT stars get new names after getting called up to the WWE main roster, and it’s no big secret that Vince McMahon liked one word names. Last year Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo had their names shorted to...
Paul Heyman Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him When He Took Over As Executive Director
Times are certainly changing in WWE as Vince McMahon has retired and a new regime has taken over with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEO and Triple H in charge of WWE creaitve. The wrestling world is still reacting to Vince McMahon’s big retirement announcement and during an appearance...
Backstage News On Triple H Making Aggressive Changes To WWE Creative
Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE and following his retirement it was announced that Triple H was assuming all responsibilities in regards to WWE creative. In recent weeks fans have seen some interesting changes such as the return of Karrion Kross on SmackDown, and the debut of Bayley’s new stable with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam.
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
WWE Star Reportedly Being Considered For Big Character Change
For decades Vince McMahon has been directing the course of WWE, but now that he’s retired and a new regime is in charge changes are being made. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and according to PWInsider, T-Bar may be getting repackaged under the new regime. It’s not clear at this point in time exactly what that could mean, but there’s been speculated that T-Bar could once again start working under the name he previously used in NXT, Dominik Dijakovic.
AEW Star Agrees They Had It Better In WWE?
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of wresters get released from WWE and many of them have gone on to join All Elite Wrestling. Rusev was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went on to join AEW a few months later where he currently performs as Miro.
WWE Star Reacts To Fans Turning On Liv Morgan
Over the last few months Liv Morgan has been getting a positive reaction from the WWE fans and she rode that wave of momentum to a SmackDown Women’s Title reign. Morgan cashed in Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank premium live event, and she went on to defend her title against Rousey at SummerSlam last weekend.
James Storm On A Possible Beer Money Reunion In WWE
It’s no big secret that WWE needs more teams for the tag team division, and it seems that Robert Roode may need a place on the card now that Dolph Ziggler has moved on to other things. With Roode seemingly in need of a new tag team partner there are some fans who would like to see him team up with a familiar face.
Backstage News On Karrion Kross Returning To WWE, Possible Title Feud
It seems that anything can happen in WWE with a new regime in charge, and on Friday night fans saw Karrion Kross making his shocking return with Scarlett by his side. Kross attacked Drew McIntyre and then stared down Roman Reigns while Scarlett placed an hourglass on the mat, seemingly insinuating that Roman’s days as champion are numbered.
Triple H To “Try A New Way” Now That He’s In Charge Of WWE Creative
Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE and with Triple H being put in charge of WWE creative there’s a lot of excitement regarding where the product could go from here. Over the last few weeks fans have already seen some changes on WWE programming, and it looks like The Game could be aiming to present a more wrestling focused show in the months to come.\
Backstage News On The Finish For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced off many times over the years, and last weekend they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam. WWE promoted the match as their final confrontation, and their rivalry went out with a bang. The match featured some big spots such as...
Mick Foley Reacts To The Undertaker Not Mentioning Him In Hall Of Fame Speech
For decades The Undertaker was a constant in WWE, and he feuded with some of the toughest wrestlers that the company had to offer. Taker’s rivalry with Mick Foley was one that fans remember fondly with their Hell in a Cell match being one of the most infamous matches in WWE history.
Sasha Banks Posts First Tweet Since Walking Out Of WWE
Back in May, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw, and WWE later announced that the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles had been vacated and Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding where things will go from here...
