Southern Overland Park to soon see more electric vehicle chargers

Tuesday’s primary in Johnson County was an unusually busy and impactful one as far as midterm August elections go. Voters here played a major part in Kansas’s decision to reject a much-discussed amendment on abortion and also set the table for a two-person race for the county’s top job, while also putting pieces in place for a full slate of Kansas House and statewide offices up for grabs in November.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO