Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park

Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet now open in Overland Park, offering steep discounts
Those looking for a good deal in Overland Park officially have a new store to check out. What’s going on? On Wednesday, Pennsylvania-based discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, known for its “closeout merchandise and excess inventory,” celebrated the grand opening of its newest store in Overland Park.
They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead
When it came time to plant Trevor McKeeman’s agtech startup, he refused to farm the groundbreaking company’s future out to the coasts — specifically California where potential funders said he could find “money and talent.” “I was actually in Boston at the time,” explained McKeeman, founder and CEO of HitchPin, a digital marketplace for farmers The post They told him to build it in California; this agtech founder came back to Kansas instead appeared first on Startland News.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best burgers Kansas City has to offer
"We really do love our burgers in Kansas City," says IN Kansas City food columnist Jenny Vergara. From joints like Town Topic to fine dining establishments like The Savoy, the humble hamburger is on menus everywhere. "We can't just say 'burgers,'" food blogger Mary Bloch points out. "We've got to...
plattecountylandmark.com
New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons
Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best dining on a budget in Johnson County 💲💲
Happy Friday, readers! Welcome back to our fan-favorite “5 to Try” series. With inflation impacting nearly every aspect of American’s everyday lives, everyone these days is seemingly looking for a way to save a dollar. On this week’s “5 to Try” edition, we’re looking for the best...
Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival to welcome team
Kansas City is holding a free Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival near T-Mobile Center starting Saturday afternoon.
Commerce Bank customers report deposit, payment issues
Kansas City Commerce Bank customers reported account issues, saying paychecks weren't deposited and payments hadn't processed.
LJWORLD
‘Either we prepare for it or we get run over by it’: Douglas County leaders begin to plan for Panasonic battery plant
Imagine the Energizer bunny with a turbo charger. Plans in De Soto for a new $4 billion, 4,000-job plant that makes batteries for electric vehicles may get growth moving at that type of speed in Eudora — and perhaps Lawrence. The EDC of Lawrence and Douglas County — a...
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
KCTV 5
Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City staple Jack Stack BBQ is taking heat from abortion rights advocates for renting out its event space to the group pushing to lift Kansas’ constitutional right to an abortion. Kansas Amendment 2 would’ve modified the state’s constitution to remove the right to...
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Friday, Aug. 5
Take it in, Johnson County, it’s the beginning of another weekend in the fair Midwest. Kyle here to get this Friday started. Forecast: ☀️ High: 94, Low: 75. Another clear, warm one with a heat index value near 100. Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 96, Low: 76....
3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour
Within half an hour, three pharmacies including two Walgreens and a CVS, were broken into early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Overland Park teen holds mental health-focused music festival
An Overland Park native is channeling his love for music and personal experience with mental health into a musical festival called the “You Matter Festival."
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
Plowboys Barbeque announces closure of Kansas City, Blue Springs restaurants
Plowboys Barbeque announced Tuesday that its restaurant locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Missouri will be closing their doors for good starting Aug. 14.
AOL Corp
Another hospital is expanding in Johnson County, with $70 million for two new sites
Construction will begin this month on a nearly $70 million expansion of Olathe Health, with an Overland Park location and a new medical campus, a “one-stop-shop” for everything from primary to urgent care, the hospital announced Thursday. The project will expand the health system’s footprint with construction at...
Leawood approves new citywide crosswalk policy
Leawood City Council approved a policy allowing residents to request crosswalks in areas where pedestrians have been hit by vehicles.
Consultants recommend changes to UG’s employee purchase-card controls
Consultants hired to provide a financial assessment of the Unified Government for Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, recommended several changes to the use of employee purchase cards.
